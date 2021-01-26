Tejomaya launches range of handcrafted, natural skin-care products

You would like to read
- Government Removes Export Curbs On N-95 Masks
- BEML unveils driverless metro car for MMRDA
- Modicare Limited launches 5-Layer Premium Protection Masks: An ideal shield to provide maximum protection
- KARAM Industries announces its foray into Healthcare Range in response to COVID-19
- South Korea donates one lakh masks to TVS Motor Company
Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 26 (ANI/NewsVoir): Tejomaya has launched new skincare range, which celebrates luxury through exquisite craftsmanship and ethically-sourced ingredients. The new skincare line of products is entirely natural, vegan, handcrafted, sulphate-free, paraben-free and cruelty-free.
It features exclusive products such as lip balms, bath salts, body butter, cleansers, face masks, hand cream, foot cream, body scrubs, facial toners and facial serums. Tejomaya has also launched beautifully crafted, wide assortment of cold-processed soaps.
Each of these cold-processed soaps is made from certified extra virgin olive oil and handpicked natural ingredients. The soaps are infused with pure essential oils and botanical extracts and are made in small batches to preserve the freshness of the products. They are all-natural, vegan and are locally sourced from across the country and manufactured in Bangalore, India.
Tejomaya promises to deliver all-natural and vegan skincare products, the ingredients of which are of the finest quality, chemical-free, exquisitely handcrafted and which are made in India. Their motto is- Be NATURAL, Stay BEAUTIFUL, Be YOU!!
Tejomaya is a family-owned business, based in Chennai, which was launched in 2020. The promoters bring combined professional luxury hospitality expertise of over 35 years, and, their partners have over 10 years of experience in formulating, testing and manufacturing natural skincare products.
Their entire portfolio of products can be seen at www.tejomaya.co.in
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor