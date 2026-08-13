BusinessWire India Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 13: Fifty small and mid-sized businesses across India, Nepal, the Gulf and Africa are now querying their SAP Business One ERP systems in ordinary language instead of building reports, using TEKAI, a generative AI tool built by Hyderabad-based TEKROI Private Limited. SAP's AI Partner Innovations playbook for SAP Business One lists TEKAI as one of only four solutions in its Generative AI category -- the only one of the four developed in Asia. TEKAI connects live SAP Business One data to AI assistants including Claude, ChatGPT and Perplexity through the Model Context Protocol. A finance head can ask which customers are overdue, or which items are running short, and get an answer drawn from live company data -- without knowing how to build a query.

The tool typically deploys within a day on a running SAP Business One system. It is read-only by default, provisioned per user, and grounded in customer data rather than trained on it. Every question and action is logged for audit. "Any question about your business, answered from your own ERP data in seconds -- from your phone, in a meeting, at midnight. However the question is phrased," said Venkata Siva Reddy Polu, Founder and CEO of TEKROI. "The businesses using TEKAI are not large enterprises with analytics teams; they are manufacturers and distributors where the owner wants a number before a meeting."

TEKAI is priced at Rs 5,000 per company per month in India and $150 per company per month globally. It is deployed across pharmaceutical distribution in Africa and the Middle East, chemicals distribution in the Gulf, medical devices and process filtration in India, and steel manufacturing in Nepal. TEKROI Private Limited is an SAP PartnerEdge partner for Sell and Service, founded in 2020 and headquartered in Hyderabad. Its team brings over 20 years of SAP experience and has delivered 350+ SAP Business One implementations across 32 industries and 30 countries, with 60+ specialists. https://tekroi.com/tekai/ https://tekroi.com/sap-business-one/ https://tekroi.com (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)