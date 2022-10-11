Telangana Health Minister Harish Rao unveiled the poster of India's first 'Mano Vignana Yatra' by SUPAR Foundation

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 11 (ANI/PNN): Harish Rao, Telangana's health minister launched the poster of 'Mano Vignana Yatra', the first-of-its-kind initiative in India by SUPAR Foundation to educate and empower individuals on mental health, technology awareness, and youth empowerment.

Manovignana Yatra has also been launched by Kottu Satyanarayana - Deputy CM of Andhra Pradesh,Jogi Ramesh Minister of Housing of Andhra Pradesh, Perni Nani ( MLA, Andhra Pradesh) Kakkireni Bharath Kumar Chairman of (https://kbkhospitals.com) KBK Hospitals, Hyderabad, CA Mohan Mattupalli (Admin Advisor - Masterminds for CA)

The 30-Day Mano Vignana Yatra focuses on mental health awareness, technology, digital opportunities, and cyber awareness to empower people across two Telugu states--Telangana and Andhra Pradesh--will be held between November 16 and December 16. Mano Vignana Yatra is brought to you by 21st Century IAS Academy, KBK Multi Speciality Hospitals, Achieve Entrepreneurs Academy.

An initiative of SUPAR Foundation, the yatra will be kick-started with a Flag off event in Hyderabad and the next day at Adilabad in Telangana on November 17 and it will cover 30 districts in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. A valedictory session will be held in Hyderabad on December 16.

50000+ People, 5000+ Kms, 61 events, 30 Districts, 30 Days, 3 Speakers, 2 States, 1 Mission - Manovignana Yatra

The main aim of the yatra is to create awareness of mental health, the role of technology, employment opportunities, and cyber awareness, educate and guide people on healthy and holistic lifestyles, educate parents on various psychological aspects, a suicide-free society, and empower students on the trending technologies

(https://sudheersandra.com) Sudheer Sandra, founder of SUPAR Foundation stated that during the yatra about 45,000+ booklets will be distributed to the participants covering various topics on mental health, behavioral mindset, psychology, healthy mind, parenting tips, online and offline business opportunities, digital marketing, business tools, and resources. Apart from this, an offline event of two hours will be conducted in the educational institutions (Engineering Colleges / Degree Colleges) in the morning, and an offline event with three sessions on mental health, technology, and youth empowerment will be hosted at a Private venue in district headquarters in the evening.

All the offline events will be conducted by the speakers including Sudheer Sandra, founder of SUPAR Foundation, psychologist and behavioral skill trainer who has trained about 10 lakh people in both the Telugu states for the past 11 years, Ramesha Eppalapalle, chairman EditPoint India and founder of PhotoFina who has trained more than 10,000 photographers on creative skills, financial management, financial freedom and Nikeelu Gunda founder & CEO of Digital Connect who has trained more than 18,000 people on digital marketing, creative skills and who is the former marketing consultant to the Government of Telangana.

Proposed Schedule of Mano Vignana Yatra:

Telangana

17th November (Thursday)- Adilabad

18th November (Friday)- Nizamabad

19th November (Saturday)- Jagityal

20th November (Sunday)- Mancherial

21st November (Monday) - Karimnagar

22nd November (Tuesday) - Siddipet

23rd November (Wednesday)- Warangal

24th November (Thursday)- Kothagudem

25th November (Friday)- Khammam

26th November (Saturday)- Suryapet

27th November (Sunday) - Nalgonda

28th November (Monday) - Mahabubnagar

Andhra Pradesh

29th November (Tuesday) - Kurnool

30th November (Wednesday) - Nandyal

01st December (Thursday)- Anantapur

02nd December (Friday) - Cuddapah

03rd December (Saturday) - Tirupati

04th December (Sunday) - Nellore

05th December (Monday) - Ongole

06th December (Tuesday) - Narasaropet

07th December (Wednesday) - Guntur

08th December (Thursday)- Vijayawada

09th December (Friday) - Eluru

10th December (Saturday) - Bhimavaram

11th December (Sunday)- Kakinada

12th December (Monday) - Rajahmundry

13th December (Tuesday) - Visakhapatnam

14th December (Wednesday) - Vizianagaram

15th December (Thursday)- Srikakulam

16th December ( Friday) - Hyderabad ( Valedictory)

