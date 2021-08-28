Telemedicine Consultation provider Healwell24 collaborates with Niramay hospitals for Teleconsultation

You would like to read
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 28 (ANI/PNN): With recent Telemedicine tie-ups with ICICI BANK and Yes Bank, HealWell24 is accelerating its growth trajectory. The healthtech startup has also partnered with Niramay Hospital for Teleconsultation solution, corporate care and post hospitalisation package.
Founded in 2017, HealWell24 is an Indian Telemedicine, Telehealth and Online doctor consultation platform catering rural to urban populace Pan India.
HealWell24 was started with a vision to empower people with healthcare services and improve patient outcomes every year in India. It anchors a platform that facilitates doctor-to-patient interaction.
The journey started when Founder and Co-Founders of Healwell24, J K Singha (Founder, CEO), RK Ningthem (Founder, Director and CHRO), Nilesh Bhanushali (Co-Founder and CTO) and Chittaranjan Mishra (Co-Founder and COO), aspired to promote a trusted small window platform for Doctors, Healthcare professionals and Patients to Find, Consult and Transact with each other online which can be accessed with ease.
J K Singha says, "We aim to strengthen the current Indian Healthcare System, and HealWell24 is a revolutionary solution to the lack of qualified doctors available for both rural and semi-urban patients".
Patients can access the platform to seek online consultation from specialized doctors pan India from the comfort of their homes. Along with online consultation, HealWell24 offers doorstep Telemedicine services like Laboratory tests, prescription delivery and other healthcare services for patient's benefit.
Growth of HealWell24 | Telemedicine, Telehealth and Online doctor consultation
Presently, HealWell24 is catering healthcare services in more than 35+ different cities Pan India. Around 600+ consumers are active daily on the platform, and more than 215K consumers have transacted through it.
From lifestyle management to diagnosis of chronic diseases, HealWell24 has proven efficient in providing essentials healthcare services till now and will continue to do so.
HealWell24 has already raised a total of $1.1Mn, from seed till now, and the growth continues to extend further in future.
Now, with aggressive growth plans, Healwell24 has launched DocsCampus, India's First Doctor Patient and other Healthcare Professional Network that is creating a digital Healthtech ecosystem that will strengthen the current healthcare system to the next level.
DocsCampus | India's First Healthcare Network
DocsCampus platform will not only help patients connect with specialized doctors related to their issues, take the second opinion and stay informed regarding their health concerns; it also aims to connect doctors with peers in their speciality to have case study discussions and learn about the latest update in the medical world.
Apart from this, it also gives a platform to connect with other healthcare professionals like laboratory technicians, Paramedics and also helping Online learnings and access to various medical journals etc.
