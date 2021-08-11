TendersOnTime wins prestigious contract from ITC, an Agency of United Nations and WTO

You would like to read
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 11 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Global Tenders aggregator, (https://www.tendersontime.com) TendersOnTime wins another prestigious contract; this time from International Trade Centre (ITC).
The contract envisages supply of Global Tenders and Contract Awards information to ITC.
Through the Procurement Map, ITC allows its SME users to search procurement opportunities from various government organizations.
Headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, ITC is a multilateral agency which has a joint mandate with WTO and the United Nations. Since its inception on 1 January 1968, ITC's main focus is to facilitate SME success in international business. Having worked with SMEs for 50 years, ITC is familiar with the unique needs of SMEs, including women-owned enterprises, and has vast experience in improving their international competitiveness and connecting them with markets.
TendersOnTime provides latest information on (https://www.tendersontime.com/india) Indian Tenders, EOI and eProcurement notices from various (https://www.tendersontime.com/india/india-state-tenders) Indian States. TendersOnTime adds 15,000+ Tenders on daily basis from 20,000+ Tendering Authorities and 1,200+ Newspapers. With the help of its associates in 60+ countries, TendersOnTime also helps it's clients in by way of providing end-to-end (https://www.tendersontime.com/tenders-consultancy-services) Tenders Consultancy Services and (https://www.tendersontime.com/tenders-support-services) Tenders Support Services.
With increased government expenditure, new business opportunities are emerging every day. To keep a track of these government contract jobs, reverse auction, bids and tenders; subscription of TendersOnTime is must for any business, said Sanjay Vyas, Co-Founder and CEO of the company.
On and average, 15% of national budget of any country is spent through Public Procurement; which is a huge opportunity. TendersOnTime covers all types of tender notices: open tenders, procurement plan, procurement cycle, Engineering Procurement and Construction (EPC) Projects, Contract Awards, GPN (General Procurement Notice) and world business news etc.
Upon subscription users get unlimited access to: Funding Agency Tenders, Federal Tenders, National Tenders, Central Govt Tenders, State Govt Tenders. Users can also browse tenders by (https://www.tendersontime.com/authority) Tendering Authority, Tenders by Indian States and (https://www.tendersontime.com/indiaproducts) Tenders by Products.
To bring transparency and efficiency in their public procurement function, government authorities can (https://www.tendersontime.com/publish-tender) Publish Tenders on TendersOnTime, which is more focussed channel to attract prospective suppliers from across the globe.
