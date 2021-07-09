Tendril Gaming takes over Raj and Shilpa Shetty Kundra's Game of Dot

You would like to read
New Delhi [India], July 9 (ANI/SRV Media): Tendril Gaming, a Chandigarh-based gaming company have acquired Game of Dot (G.O.D), an online cricket game by Viaan Industries of Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty Kundra.
With this masterstroke and G.O.D as their flagship game, Tendril Gaming has become a trendsetter in the gaming industry, especially in Northern India.
G.O.D is a game of skill that is inspired by the traditional 'spot-the-ball' game, with a modern twist. It caters to cricket enthusiasts who love all the intricacies of the gentleman's game. To play the game online, a player just needs a keen eye and basic understanding of cricket. G.O.D is a simple and engaging game where players can easily ace the game to win cash prizes.
Players need to register for the game and then study the picture carefully to determine the position of the cricket ball. On the other hand, G.O.D's panel of cricket experts also anticipate the correct position of the cricket ball in the given picture. The winner is selected based upon how close the player's prediction is to the expert's prediction and takes home daily cash prizes. A player can choose between Daily Game and Monthly Game as the time based competition is judged by professionals from the cricket community.
Gagandeep Singh, Managing Director, Tendril Gaming said, "We are super-excited to have G.O.D as another golden feather in our cap. At Tendril Gaming, we believe the simplest games are the most engaging ones; and with G.O.D we aim to keep the game simple and fun to play. We are extremely delighted to take this opportunity of developing G.O.D into India's most loving online sport. We believe G.O.D will be a trailblazer in the gaming industry".
Inderjit Singh, Director and CTO, Tendril Gaming said, "We are thrilled to take G.O.D forward and build mass popularity and participation in the game. Tendril Gaming has always aced the market trends in terms of game development and execution. Similarly, with G.O.D, we aim to have G.O.D on every smartphone in India; and envision people despite their race, class or gender enjoying the game".
Tendril Gaming Private Limited is well-known for game development and promotion. Teamed with gaming experts, the company builds interactive gaming applications and successfully introduces them to the market. Headquartered in Chandigarh India, the company is backed by an enthusiastic team of cricket lovers. They are committed to achieving heights in the field of game development.
Game of Dot (G.O.D) is a fun game with no boundaries. It is for one and all. To know more about this interesting and engaging game, visit (https://www.gameofdot.com) to experience the game today.
