VMPL New Delhi [India], September 19: Two siblings, one a nationally competitive junior tennis player and the other a computer science graduate, have launched Tennis Buddy, an artificial intelligence-powered coaching platform designed to help tennis players train and improve without continuous access to a professional coach. Currently available in its early version, Tennis Buddy analyses a player's stroke mechanics and match patterns to deliver specific, actionable coaching instructions rather than simply presenting performance statistics. The founders say this distinction is central to the product's approach to AI-powered sports coaching. "Most tools in this space give a player numbers. Numbers do not tell a 14-year-old what to change on their second serve on Monday morning," said Ranvijay Sawhney, 15, who competes on the national junior circuit and is ranked No. 1 in the Under-8 category. "Coaching is a decision. That is what we are trying to automate, and that is the part nobody has solved yet."

Tennis Buddy is co-founded by Aryan Verma, 23, a computer science graduate of Universidad Carlos III de Madrid, with coursework at Purdue University and IIT Guwahati. Verma leads the engineering and technology development behind the platform. "The technical part is not the hard part. The hard part is encoding what a good coach actually knows into a system that holds up across thousands of different players and body types," said Verma. "That rubric is the product. Everything else is plumbing." India has thousands of registered competitive tennis players, while access to specialised coaching remains concentrated around established academies and major metropolitan centres. For many players and families, the cost and availability of sustained one-on-one professional instruction can make regular coaching difficult.

Tennis Buddy is being positioned as an affordable technology-led alternative for players who train consistently but may not have a coach observing every session. "There is a very large group of players who are serious, who train five days a week, and who have nobody watching them do it," said Sawhney. "That is not a niche. That is the market." Ahead of its public launch, Tennis Buddy says it has crossed 1,500 waitlist sign-ups, while its launch video has generated more than 1 lakh views across platforms. Earlier this year, the founders delivered a private pitch to members of the Olympic Committee of India, following which they were invited to showcase the product in Bengaluru. The company is also currently in the application process with early-stage accelerator programmes.

The company's next phase of development will focus on expanding its coaching rubric and strengthening the feedback loop behind its recommendations. Tennis Buddy plans to use anonymised player outcomes to continuously improve the relevance and effectiveness of its coaching suggestions across different playing styles, skill levels and physical profiles. For the founders, the product is rooted in their own experience of the sport and the challenges faced by young players training outside established coaching ecosystems. "We are two people, one of whom still has school in the morning," said Sawhney. "But we know this sport from the inside, and that is not something you can hire for."

About Tennis Buddy Tennis Buddy is an AI-powered tennis coaching platform designed to provide players with actionable, personalised coaching insights based on their stroke mechanics and match patterns. The platform aims to make quality tennis coaching more accessible to players who train without regular access to professional coaches. Website - tennisbuddy.app (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)