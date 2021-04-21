Terumo India achieves Great Place to Work® Certification

You would like to read
New Delhi [India], April 21 (ANI/BusinessWire India): (https://terumoindia.com) Terumo India, the Indian arm of Terumo Corporation (TSE: 4543), a global leader in medical technology, today announced that it has received the 'Great Place to Work®' Certification conferred by the Great Place to Work® Institute, India.
The Great Place to Work® Certification is recognized world over by employees and employers alike, and is considered the 'Gold Standard' in identifying and recognizing Great Workplace Cultures. Terumo India has earned this recognition for nurturing a great work culture that has been built on the foundation of its values of respect and care.
Expressing his gratitude, Managing Director of Terumo India, Shishir Agarwal said, "This is a great honour for Terumo India, one that we accept with great pride and humility in equal measure. As we celebrate the (https://www.terumo.com/100th/story) Centenary year of Terumo Corporation this year, this certification is a fitting tribute to our Japanese heritage, culture and core values that drive our work each day. It is also a testimony to the unwavering commitment of our associates and their families, in turning this dream into a reality."
The Great Place to Work® Institute undertook a three-phase assessment including employee feedback, a culture audit (People Practices & Processes) and interactions with select employees. The survey encompassed employees across all levels, businesses and locations.
Speaking at the occasion, Ritu Anand, Director HR & Administration, Terumo India, said, "The timing of the certification, coming during particularly challenging period of balancing associate safety and wellness with the organization's business goals, is particularly heartening. Under our theme of exploring the Power of WE, we launched several initiatives to nurture the morale and energy of the organization and preserve our familial culture. None of this would have been possible without the support of our associates because an organization is only as good as its associates. We are truly fortunate at Terumo India."
