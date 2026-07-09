VMPL Gurgaon (Haryana) [India], July 9: In a major step towards strengthening advanced cardiovascular care and competency-based medical education, the Department of Cardiology, AIIMS Patna, with the support of the Terumo India Skill Lab (TISL), organized the inaugural edition of MASTR KAIZEN (Masterclass in Advanced Stent Techniques and Reconstruction) on 8-9 July 2026 at AIIMS Patna. The two-day national training program has been designed to equip young cardiologists and super-specialty trainees with advanced skills in complex coronary interventions through live workshops, didactic lectures, and simulation-based learning. Simulation-based learning enables trainees to practice complex coronary intervention procedures on high-fidelity simulators before performing them on patients. This modern approach to medical training allows participants to repeatedly refine their procedural skills, improve clinical decision-making, and build confidence in a controlled environment, thereby enhancing patient safety and improving clinical outcomes. Simulators can replicate challenging coronary anatomies and procedural scenarios, allowing participants to master advanced techniques, recognize potential complications, and develop appropriate responses without exposing patients to any procedural risk.

The inaugural edition of the MASTR KAIZEN Program focuses on Advanced Bifurcation and Chronic Total Occlusion (CTO) Percutaneous Coronary Intervention (PCI) strategies, two of the most technically demanding areas of interventional cardiology. Participants will receive hands-on training in advanced stent techniques, intravascular imaging, procedural planning, and complication management through interactive workshops, expert lectures, case-based discussions, and simulator-assisted learning. The program also provides participants with valuable international exposure through direct interaction with globally renowned experts, enabling them to learn contemporary techniques and globally accepted best practices in complex coronary interventions. The inaugural programme is held under the Chief Patronage of Prof. (Brig.) Dr. Raju Agarwal, Executive Director, AIIMS Patna. Dr. Bhanu Duggal, Professor of Cardiology and Vice Chancellor, HNB Uttarakhand Medical University, graced the occasion as the Chief Guest.

The academic sessions are jointly directed by Dr. Kenichiro Shimoji, an internationally acclaimed interventional cardiologist from Japan, and Dr. Anupam Bhambhani, Head of the Department of Cardiology, AIIMS Patna. Their collaboration reflects a unique academic partnership aimed at bringing global expertise and advanced procedural training to young cardiologists. Mr. Shishir Agarwal, President & Managing Director, Terumo India, said, "Our mission of Contributing to Society through Healthcare is reflected in our commitment to better patient outcomes. We aim to empower the next generation of cardiologists with globally benchmarked procedural skills and support the advancement of high-quality, patient-centred cardiovascular care in India." Speaking ahead of the program, Prof. (Brig.) Dr. Raju Agarwal said, "Simulation-based education is redefining the future of medical training. By enabling young cardiologists to master complex procedures on advanced simulators before entering the catheterization laboratory, we are enhancing both clinical competence and patient safety."

Dr. Anupam Bhambhani, Organizing Chairman of the program and Head of the Department of Cardiology, AIIMS Patna, said "The program has been carefully structured around a combination of live workshops, didactic lectures supported by real-life case examples, and simulation-based technical skill development. This integrated approach enables participants to first understand the scientific principles and procedural nuances of complex coronary interventions and then repeatedly practice these techniques on high-fidelity simulators before performing them on patients. Simulation-based training allows young cardiologists to refine their technical skills, improve procedural decision-making, and learn to recognize and manage complications in a completely risk-free environment. By building competence and confidence before entering the catheterization laboratory, this training model significantly enhances patient safety while preparing participants to deliver better clinical outcomes."

Dr. Anudeep Sandhu, Director Medical Affairs and Clinical Affairs at Terumo India said, "Terumo India Skill Lab equips healthcare professionals with the advanced skills needed to manage complicated procedures effectively. With our learning and training programmes, we are addressing the critical need for enhanced HCP training in India, particularly as complex percutaneous coronary interventions (PCI) become increasingly important in contemporary cardiovascular care." She further added that "Today's cardiac stents, imaging systems, and catheter-based procedures demand more than product knowledge, they require procedural familiarity, tactile confidence, and real-time decision-making skills." Through the MASTR KAIZEN Program, this collaboration continues to strengthen its position as a centre of excellence in cardiovascular sciences, advanced medical education, and clinical innovation. The initiative is expected to create a sustainable platform for skill development, international collaboration, and capacity building, ultimately contributing to safer, more precise, and patient-centred cardiac care in India.

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