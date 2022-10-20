Tetra Pak and Earth Recycler accelerate recycling of used cartons in Tamil Nadu

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 20 (ANI/NewsVoir): Tetra Pak, a world leading packaging and processing solutions company, recognized the world over for their focus on sustainability has joined hands with Chennai based Earth Recycler to accelerate the recycling of used Tetra Pak cartons in the city.

This project will focus on increasing collection of used carton packages from Zone 7, 8, and 13 of Chennai, while also raising awareness about the value of used cartons packages among the waste trade and creating a dedicated recycling stream for used cartons.

In the first year, the program expects to collect over 13 million cartons for recycling while generating direct employment for over 10 residents and indirect employment for over 1200 others across the waste management value chain.

The occasion was graced by Vikram Kapur, IAS Additional Chief Secretary, Planning & Development, Government of Tamil Nadu, Supriya Sahu, IAS, Additional Chief Secretary Environment Climate Change & Forests, Govt of Tamil Nadu and Gagandeep Singh Bedi, IAS, Commissioner, Greater Chennai's Corporation.

Vikram Kapur, IAS Additional Chief Secretary, Planning and Development department, Govt of Tamil Nadu said, "The Greater Chennai Corporation and the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board have been working on various initiatives to promote recycling of packaging waste. We are happy to see that these paper-based cartons are already being recycled in the state, and this new collaborative initiative will increase this even further, which fits perfectly into our mission of building a healthier, cleaner, litter-free Tamil Nadu."

Gagandeep Singh Bedi, IAS, Commissioner, Greater Chennai Corporation added, "We are happy to see organizations like Earth Recycler and Tetra Pak proactively boost their efforts to strengthen the waste management and recycling infrastructure in Chennai and Tamil Nadu at large. As the Municipal Corporation, we would be happy to extend any support needed to enable and scale this program to ensure that recyclable waste like used Tetra Pak cartons can be efficiently recovered and recycled."

"We are grateful to the Municipal Corporation of Chennai for extending their support to our latest collection program. Tetra Pak cartons being paper-based & recyclable are a valuable resource for recyclers across the country, thereby playing an important role in promoting a circular economy. We aim to collect over 13 million cartons from 3 zones in one year, with a potential to scale across other zones over time," said Ashutosh Manohar, Managing Director, Tetra Pak South Asia.

The program will be executed by Earth Recycler, a well-known Waste Management company based in Chennai. They provide waste management solutions and services to corporate organizations, educational institutions, residential apartments, urban local bodies and to the general community at large.

"As an organization, our mission is to ensure that everything that can be recycled, gets recycled, and not even the smallest fraction of waste gets diverted to a landfill. We are pleased to be kicking-off this collection program for used beverage cartons because this is one category of waste whose immense recycling potential is not fully realised yet. Through this project we will be able to collect these cartons, in turn helping augment the income of waste trade while also creating a circular economy," adds Mohammed Dawood, Founder, Earth Recycler.

Tetra Pak cartons are paper-based, recyclable and increasingly being recycled with support from the ecosystem nurtured by Tetra Pak over the past 18 years, working closely with various stakeholders including urban local bodies, NGOs, brand-owners, academia and consumers. Tetra Pak has supported collection of used cartons in Chennai for over 2 years through various programs. One such program called Take Me Back aims to raise awareness about the recyclability of paper-based Tetra Pak cartons, encouraging them to deposit their used cartons set up across the city.

Tetra Pak is a world leading food processing and packaging solutions company. Working closely with our customers and suppliers, we provide safe, innovative and environmentally sound products that each day meet the needs of hundreds of millions of people in more than 160 countries. With more than 25,000 employees around the world, we believe in responsible industry leadership and a sustainable approach to business.

Our promise, "PROTECTS WHAT'S GOOD™", reflects our vision to commit to making food safe and available, everywhere.

Earth Recycler Pvt. Ltd. a 9 year old Waste Management company based out of Chennai. It provides waste management solutions and services to corporate organizations, educational institutions, residential apartments, urban local bodies and to the general community at large. Besides these, they also take part in clean up drives, social awareness campaigns towards waste segregation and management.

ERPL is also partnering with urban local bodies to help them manage their Municipal Solid Waste efficiently and effectively thereby minimizing their dependence on Landfill.

