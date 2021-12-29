Thaagam Foundation bestowed presents to destitute children on the eve of Christmas

You would like to read
- India's live streaming mobile app StreamKar launches #skcollarfordogs- Mission 500 on International Dog Day to protect stray dogs from road accidents
- Amazon India rolls out delivering smiles initiative to enable access of digital devices for disadvantaged students
- MB Power to restore abandoned mine void with Fly Ash
- Ramagya Foundation uplifting lives on the streets through SaveNishabd -India's first crowdfunding platform for Dogs
- Elixir Foundation commemorates 'World Children's Day 2021' in partnership with UNICEF India at Gujarat Science City
New Delhi [India], December 29 (ANI/TPT): Thaagam Foundation took up the initiative to give free gifts to more than 200 indigent homeless children on the occasion of Christmas.
Through more than 150 Thaagam Foundation volunteers, they serve over 100 rural and slum regions in and around Chennai, directly impacting over 5000 people every day. They are making these efforts to improve the well-being of all living things.
This holiday season, the foundation has also been feeding the homeless stray dogs. Not only do they feed them, but also find, research, and rescue them. They concentrate on meeting the basic requirements of every person who is in pain.
Their approach is holistic and works in a hands-on manner. Thaagam Foundation is on the ground, where it counts the most for the most vulnerable. Both families and communities benefit from the services. It is a non-profit organization that helps disadvantaged children, abandoned people, and stray dogs.
Talking about their vision, the founder of Thaagam Foundation said, "We envisage a society in which the world's most vulnerable people are able to pull themselves out of poverty, hunger, and lack of basic necessities. By giving food, we aid in the creation of a healthy life for their families and communities, both now and in the future.
With your help, we are working to improve the lives of people, animals, and our environment on a global scale. We can minimize societal imbalances by working together and inspiring others to join the good fight for a better future. To instill a tremendous sense of awareness in people's thoughts so that we can communicate the value of our organization in serving humanity through social media."
It is dedicated to improving the lives of all living creatures. Thaagam is a good channel for compassionate people who want to feed people, stray dogs, and plant trees. They conduct the study, rescue, and identify people's needs, as well as stray dogs and abandoned pets.
Thaagam Foundation (www.thaagam.org) is a charitable or not-for-profit organization that is registered as a Sec.8 company under the Companies Act of 2013. The Commissioner of Income Tax has also issued them a 12A Certificate.
The foundation is honored to be a part of the United Nations Organization's worldwide compact activities.
This story is provided by TPT. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/TPT)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor