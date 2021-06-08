Thales appoints Ashish Saraf Vice-President and Country Director for India

You would like to read
New Delhi [India], June 8 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Thales today announced the appointment of Ashish Saraf as Vice-President and Country Director for India with effect from 1 June 2021.
In this role, Ashish will lead the company's India business and will be responsible for the strategic growth of Thales in the country across all of its markets, further strengthening local teams, collaborations and innovation. He succeeds Emmanuel de Roquefeuil who takes up a new role as the VP and head for Thales in the Middle East.
Prior to joining Thales, Ashish served as the President and Head of Region for Airbus Helicopters - India and South Asia where he led Airbus' Helicopters' Sales, Services, Training, Innovation, Industrial Partnerships and Government Relations functions across the Civil, Parapublic and Military markets in the region.
Ashish has also served as the Vice-President and Make in India Officer for Airbus, has headed the Tata-Sikorsky joint venture in Hyderabad and also worked with Deloitte Consulting and Dassault Systemes, mainly in the United States and Europe.
"I am pleased to welcome on board Ashish Saraf to the Thales Group, who joins us in extremely challenging COVID situation. Under his leadership, Thales will continue its decades-long partnership with our Indian stakeholders to support the country in this time of need, and once the pandemic behind us, contribute to India's longer-term vision of building an 'Atmanirbhar Bharat." Pascale Sourisse, Senior Executive Vice-President, Thales.
"I thank Pascale for her confidence and I am very pleased to join Thales where I will apply all my experience and energy to serve our activities and staff in India. I would like to express our solidarity as the country bravely battles the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. We stand united with our employees, their families, our customers and the people at large, and look forward to overcoming this pandemic together." Ashish Saraf, VP and Country Director, Thales in India.
Ashish Saraf holds degrees in Management and Engineering from University of London, Cornell University, Symbiosis Institute and NIT India. Additionally, he has also served as a Board of Director and Member of the Governing Council for Aviation and Aerospace Sector Skill Council (AASSC), a Governmental body dedicated to developing nationwide skills in the Aerospace domain in India.
