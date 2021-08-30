The 14th Asia-Africa Business and Social Forum: A look at Awards, Business E-Summit, Greatest Brands and Leaders 2020-21- Asia, Middle East and Africa

New Delhi [India], August 30 (ANI/PNN): With the focused agenda of bringing together businesses and social leaders from Asia, the Middle East and Africa on a global platform for mutual welfare and collaboration, AsiaOne Media Group organized the 14th Edition of Asia-Africa Business and Social Forum: Awards & Business E-summit on 27th August'21 at Zoom Digital Platform.

The one-day mega E-Summit was joined by esteemed dignitaries from India, Singapore, Dubai, Thailand, Indonesia, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Thailand, China/Hong Kong, Myanmar, Cambodia, the UAE, Oman, Malaysia, the USA, the UK, Nigeria, and South Africa where key leaders from business and government sectors congregated to facilitate fresher avenues of economic cooperation, networking and investment opportunities in the Asian, Middle Eastern and the African regions.

Once again, AsiaOne Media Group created a unique and unmatched platform where highly intellectual and insightful thoughts were built on the significance of collaboration and cooperation, especially in the light of the pandemic.

The Summit was organized by AsiaOne magazine and URS Media, which is rapidly emerging as the Number 1 international media company towards the cause of business, political and social issues in entire Asia & Middle East, thus supporting not only the Indian Government's initiatives such as Skilling India, Digitizing India, and Incredible India but also supporting United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals and World Health Organization's targets. Darwin Platform Group of Companies (DPGC) was the Preferred Partner for the entire Summit and Awards.

The 14th Edition of Asia-Africa Business & Social Forum 2021 highlighted the envious social and economic progress of Asia, the Middle East and Africa. At the same time, the forum emerged as a spectacular platform of intense discussions indulging some of the great leaders of our time - Union Government Ministers, Ambassadors, Business Owners, Investors, Government & Royal Dignitaries and professionals like CEOs, CFOs, CTOs, CHROs, from the Indian Subcontinent, South Asia and the Middle East.

Rajat Raj Shukal, the Global Head & Principal Partner, AsiaOne magazine and URS Media Consulting P.L., opened the forum and talked about how Asia and Africa have to come together in the post-COVID-19 times to collaborate for convergence and creating a New Renaissance which should focus on creating more new businesses which are technology-enabled as this would generate more Business Leaders from Asian, Middle Eastern and African regions and generate more employment opportunities and add a contribution to the GDP and grow the economies.

AsiaOne and Darwin Platform Group of companies - the preferred partner for the 14th Edition Asia-Africa Business and Social Forum 2021, would come together and initiate a TV reality show where 40 million higher education students first from India would be reached out for scouting their business ideas and then industry experts would make a three-tier selection.

A few inspiring ideas will be seed funded and created into ventures, and this would first start as an initiative from India, being called "Let's Make Great India Again" as we are the largest youth in current demographics. Then further, a similar platform would be initiated in other countries of Asia, Africa and the Middle East.

Another important aspect he spoke about was mental health, especially for youth, who may not get good employment opportunities in COVID-19 since many businesses have slowed down. And a similar message was also broadcasted by Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, who was also awarded the AsiaOne COVID-19 Commitment Award 2020-21. Gurudev spoke about mental health as one of the biggest challenges that the world is facing today and was pleased to participate and hear that 400 awardees were being recognised at the forum and were being motivated in these unprecedented times.

The Forum witnessed eloquent speeches by some of India's popular Union Government Ministers. They talked about the massive developmental works being undertaken in varied sectors under the exemplary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. They lauded his clarion call of turning adversity into opportunity.

They appreciated the various reforms and measures adopted by the Government to facilitate the Ease of Doing Business and promote Self Reliance and Entrepreneurship. The Summit saw messages and Live Broadcast by the Indian Union and State Government Ministers such as Anurag Singh Thakur, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Kiren Rijiju, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Ramdas Athawle, Sushri Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti and others.

The Forum also showcased rich and varied insights from Ambassadors of Asian and African countries who talked about the measures for increasing trade and mutual cooperation between the nations and promoted their countries as tourism destinations by highlighting their unique features.

For instance, Her Excellency Dr. Tizita Mulugeta Yiman, the Ambassador of Ethiopia to India, urged the participating leaders to visit Ethiopia, which offers all-time favourable weather and friendly hospitability of friendly people. She also shared some rich and exciting facts about Ethiopia - the largest coffee producer in Africa. She took pride that "Ethiopia is the only non-colonized country of Africa and was the first one from Africa to establish diplomatic relations with India in 1948." She expressed satisfaction with the "strong trade and investment relations between the two countries which date back to the 6th century" and cherished the cordial diplomatic ties between the two nations.

Similarly, Dr. Kriengsak Chareonwongsak, the Honorary Consul General of Zimbabwe in Thailand, talked about his four decades-long academic and business association with Africa and expressed hope in the mutual collaboration of Asia and Africa for a better world. The South African High Commissioner in India, His Excellency J.S. Ndebele projected South Africa as a country that derives its strength in challenging and transforming itself continually. He was delighted to share that India and South Africa are some of the largest trading partners. He also expressed great intent to strengthen further the bilateral ties and trade between the two nations.

Some of the winning brands and leaders are as follows:

Ajay Harinath Singh - CMD Darwin Platform Group, Ravindra Pal Singh, Ms. Areej Mohsin Haider Darwish, Akshay Munjal, Ashish Khandelwal, Tata Group, Mahindra & Mahindra, Colliers International, Kirloskar Group, Hero Group, Herman Miller, Modicare Ltd., Darwin Platform Group of Companies, ACER India, B.L. Agro Industries Ltd., The Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA), Banque Misr, Century Financials, BahwanCybertek, Dangote Cement, Wadia Group, Astral Pipes, Waaree Group, Diversey, Firmenich, Edelweiss Private Wealth Management, Pearl Global, Vedanta, S'hail Shipping and Marine Services, BRG Holdings, Mohsin Haider Darwish LLC Oman, Menon Incorporation USA, DLM Capital Group Nigeria, Shiva Group, Africa Finance Corporation, Zambia National Commercial Bank, Durban KwaZulu-Natal Convention Bureau, Guaranty Trust Bank, SkyStem LLC, Al Tamman Group, Saifee Hospital, Bharath Institute of Higher Education & Research, Kartik Sourcing, Greenfinch, Tolaram Group, Hayer Group, Vora Ventures, Monty Mobile, National Life & General Insurance Company SAOG, PT Siemens, Bright Diva International, iLink Systems, Spice Group - SEVAK, Kristal.AI, GMMCO, Sebacic Oman S.A.O.C., Bashundhara Tissue, TEER City Group, Design Group Engineering Consultants, Reva University, DPS Dubai, Prudence Group of Schools, GUS education, Enzen Global Solutions, Cosmic Heart Gallery, Prakash Chemicals, Primus Partners, Poonawalla Finance, Azad Engineering, Born Group, Nalanda University, BAC Education, Sundaram Asset Management Company, Hiranandani Group, Lotus Group, Petra Group, 5 Paisa, Sonalika Tractors, UberCorp Infrastructure LLP & UberCorp Projects LLP, iSON Group, EPIC Group, ET TMT, Embassy Group, Vardhman Industries, Surya Roshni, Raheja Developers, GM Modular, SDM University, Praj Industries,

JK Lakshmi Cement, TCI Express,

K-Fin Technologies, Samsidh Education Society, Plintron Group, Xpertnest, Nalanda University, Technicolor India, Euro Exim Bank, LTG Infra, Startek, Bright Outdoor, PMD chemicals, Twenty Beauty, Incred, Meenakshi Academy of Higher Education & Research, RBK Educational Institutions and Olive Trails, Jyoti Granite Exports India, Maheshwara Medical College & Hospital, GLS University, Requelford International School, Samarth Lifesciences, Vidya Herbs, Cartula Health,Fincasa Capital, EMTICI ENGINEERING, Sahara Evols, BKG Holding & Qatar Engineering & Laboratories, Ahmed Mohamed Amin Alkhaja & Sons, Anil Mantra Logistix, Cyble, BSCPL Infra, RvaluE Group, Innovantage, Petrocontracts International Ltd., PL Global Impex Pte. Ltd., The Judge India, KIIT, Medvarsity, Tourism Finance Corporation of India Ltd., Seshaasai Business Forms Pvt. Ltd., iQuippo Services Pvt. Ltd., Sykes APAC, Salud Beverages Pvt. Ltd., Reqelford International School, Dakle Industrial Plastics, Hygienic Research Institute Pvt. Ltd., Avita India, WinPE, Dakle Industrial Plastics, EPIKindiFi, and TalentBridge Technologies Pvt. Ltd - ODIGO, etc.

AsiaOne is an international media house and the only Business & News magazine, with a presence in more than 15 countries of Asia, the Middle East and Africa. AsiaOne Media has pioneered the research-based listing of Brands & Leaders and supplements its listings with the National & International Business & Social Summits and Awards function. It has been offering Indian, Asian and African brands & leaders higher visibility through its several prestigious mediums, including Magazine, Coffee Table Book, Television Broadcast, various websites, Android and iOS Apps.

"AsiaOne Greatest Brands & Leaders 2020-21- Asia, Middle East & Africa": The Most Broadcasted TV Series in the World - Reaching 79 countries with a B2B viewership of over 39 million

The Covid-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on the socio-economic fabric of the world. Yet, despite the numerous challenges it has posed, the adversity has also thrown open umpteen opportunities. We, at AsiaOne, intend to bring to fore and recognize such leaders who have perceived the current challenging times as an opportunity to rise above the rest and have thereby led the brand by their exemplary resolve and have also contributed to the revival of the economy and collective welfare of society, nation and the Asian and African continent at large. Therefore, AsiaOne recognized many Business and Social leaders for their contribution to business and society through its prestigious AsiaOne COVID-19 Commitment awards 2020-21.

AsiaOne Magazine made a grand foray into the digital realm with the first episode of AsiaOne Greatest Brands & Leaders - Asia & GCC broadcasted on 6th June 2020. With a total of 21 Television episodes already, published at 4 Leading Business and News channels, the series has earned a unique distinction of being 'the Most Broadcasted Business Brands and Leaders TV Series 2020-21 in Asia, Middle East & Africa - with a viewership of over 39 million viewers in 79 countries and was honoured by World Book of Records, UK 2021.

The series showcases a unique mix of the greatest leaders from varied spheres, including the Union Government ministers, Business and Social Leaders, change-makers, and celebrities from cinema and sports, and has been rising the popularity charts with each passing day.

The Summit also saw participation from many greatest business & social leaders from varied spheres of Business, Philanthropy, Cinema and Sports, namely Smt. Savitri Jindal, Shri Gautam Gambhir, Shri Manoj Tiwari, Shri Hans Raj Hans, Shri Ravi Kishan Shukla, Shri Niranjan Hiranandani, Shri Ashishkumar Chauhan, Colm McLoughlin (Dubai Duty-Free), Samir Modi, Anant Goenka, Rishabh Mariwala, Sania Mirza, Mika Singh, Celina Jaitely, Lara Dutta, Padma Bhushan Anupam Kher, Padma Shri Usha Uthup, Esha Deol, Sunny Leone, Malaika Arora, Isha Koppikar, Shaan Mukherjee, Akriti Kakar, Sonu Nigam, Manisha Koirala, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Shweta Tiwari and Rajpal Naurang Yadav.

