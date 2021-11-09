The 2-Day inter-departmental badminton tournament organised by The Central Bank of India

New Delhi [India], November 9 (ANI/ATK): The Central Bank of India recently organised an inter-departmental badminton tournament of two days, and it turned out to be a huge success.

The event was inaugurated by the Mayor of Bhatinda, Raman Goyal. The objective of the tournament, as shared by the Chief Manager of the Central Bank of India, Bhatinda, Mani Mittal was to salute the COVID-19 warriors of the district.

According to Manish Saggu Maketing manager, Central Bank of India a total of 32 teams participated in the male category, and 6 teams participated from the female category. The participants came from different government departments of FCI, BDA, ICAI Bhatinda, AIIMS Bhatinda and Municipal Corporation Bhatinda.

The Deputy Zonal Manager of Central Bank of India Chandigarh, Vivek Aggarwal and the Regional Manager of Manager of Central Bank of India Jalandhar, Manoj Kumar Saxena also graced the event with their presence. These two dignitaries shared several bank schemes for public welfare, especially for women. For instance, women can apply for a 7% Vahini Vehicle Loan and a 6.50% Grahani Housing Loan. Moreover, businessmen can apply for an MSME Loan @ 7%, and doctors can apply for the Jivika Loan.

The official media partner of this grand event was DigiGraam. DigiGraam usually covers all the digital news of Central Bank of India's Inter-Department Badminton Tournament events. This event was co-sponsored by ICAI Bhatinda and TATA AIA Life.

The Central Bank of India also welcomed the Executive Director of AIIMS Bhatinda, Dinesh Kumar Singh. Singh appreciated the efforts made by the bank and stressed the need to focus on the physical and mental health of employees and the general public at large.

The final prizes in the male category were distributed by Dinesh Kumar Singh, Manoj Kumar Saxena and Vivek Aggarwal. The event received a lot of goodwill and was appreciated by all the attendees.

