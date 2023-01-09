The 2023 recipients of the Business Mint Nationwide Awards for Under 30 Emerging Industry Experts

New Delhi [India], January 9 (ANI/PNN): Industry leaders or influential people are at the forefront of their respective fields and offer the community and general public the most value through their knowledge, seasoned judgment, and precise information. The Nationwide Awards Under 30 Emerging Industry Experts - 2023, which Business Mint is offering, is a significant opportunity to recognise such industry leaders. One of India's most well-known and most esteemed companies, Nationwide Awards guarantees the highest standards of quality and innovation. The Nationwide Awards Under 30 Industry Experts in 2023, another honour from Business Mint, will be given to experts who have improved business performance by employing innovation in specific industry verticals.

From a range of sectors, including real estate, education, healthcare, marketing, software, aviation, and journalism, more than 3000 submissions were received. A list of businesses, agencies, non-profits, and governmental bodies led by business leaders with successful groups and missions was produced by Business Mint.

(https://nationwideawards.org/winners) Winners of Nationwide Awards Under 30 Emerging Industry Experts - 2023

* Harddik Nigam, Global Head Marketing - ScribeEMR - Marketing Category

* Karishma Raheja, Group Head - LIQVD ASIA - Digital Experiential Marketing Category

* Akshat Arya, Senior Sales Manager - Four Points by Sheraton - Sales in Hospitality Category

* Rahul Kumar, Product Owner - Solifi - Financial Technology Category

* Anshina Jain, Content Specialist & Strategist - Softude - Content Specialist Category

* Sravya Katta, Advocate - Legal & Law Category

* Lakshmi Devan, Global Marketing Consultant and Startup Advisor - Brand Advisor Category

* Eliza Virani, Producer & Talent Manager - One Digital Entertainment - Talent Management Category

* Harshita Jain, Director - Consulting Engineers Group Ltd. - Civil Engineering Category

* Rohan Arora, Director of Sales - The Suryaa New Delhi - Business Planning & Development in Hospitality Category

* Dr Samir Hayat Khan, Executive Director - Mira IVF - Healthcare Management Category ( IVF )

* Ishan Pandya, Consultant Eye Surgeon - Saatvik Eye Hospital - Ophthalmologist Category

* Anmol Saxena, Software Engineer 2 - Microsoft - Software Development Category

* Mohit Kant, Director of Operations - ASM Castings Pvt. Ltd. - Non-Ferrous Metals Industry Category

* Shubhankar Mathur, Head of D2C Retail Technologies - Saffron Edge - Retail Technology Category

* Nirpeksh Nandan, Senior Product Manager - Target - Product Management Category ( Data & Analytics)

* Yash Jhaveri, Founder & CEO - Medizorb Solutions - Healthcare Products Category

* Mehar Deep Kaur, Architect - Architectural Writer Category

* Anupam Anand, Anchor, Personality Development Coach & Speaker - Emcee Category

* Pooja Goel, Lead - Digital & Ecommerce Initiatives - Sears Holdings India - Strategic Partnerships Category

* Sneha Ghosh, Senior Creative Strategist of Obbserv Digital Marketing - Brand Strategist Category

* Shailly Kochar Khara, Media Marketing Head - Confidence Petroleum India Ltd - Women in Marketing Category

* Vedant Sharma, Head - SportsTiger - Sports Content Category

* Alomoy Banerjee, Product Manager - Paharpur Cooling Towers - Sustainability Initiatives Category

* Ishita Bagchi, Gender Rights Advocate - @thewannabeeconomist - Gender Rights Advocate Category

* Paridhi Jain, Content Marketing - SUGAR Cosmetics - Content Marketing Category

* Dr Yethindra Vityala, Doctor | Researcher - International University of Kyrgyzstan - Researcher Category

* Hansal Chhabra, Deputy Manager - Adani Digital Labs - Digital Marketing Category

* MYNU, Mentalist & Hypnotist - Magic with Mynu - Mentalist Category

* Ch. Vamsi, Team Lead - Colourmooon Technologies - Web Designing Category

Credibility and reputation are important in today's competitive business world, according to Vinay Kanth Korapati, founder of Business Mint, and they don't come easily. Your organisation may reach new heights if you have a good reputation as an industry authority; nevertheless, a poor reputation may make people question your reliability. If you position yourself as a distinctive thought leader or authority in your industry, it will have a huge impact on your brand. In particular, I'd like to thank and recognise the winners of the Nationwide Awards Under 30 Emerging Industry Experts - 2023. It's wonderful to see how many industry experts from various locations are collaborating to accomplish our shared goal.

Business Mint is the one-stop shop for businesses and entrepreneurs seeking to grow professionally through research and recognition approaches. The platform for groups and businesspeople known as Business Mint serves as a means for rewarding hard work. Their sincere endeavor is to understand the amazing business ideas, adventures, and excellent people behind them that make it happen at whatever cost.

