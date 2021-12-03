The 5th edition of Lokmat Most Stylish Awards 2021: A memorable night to celebrate glamour, excellence and remarkable success

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 3 (ANI/Hunk Golden and Media): Lokmat Most Stylish Awards are to India what the Fashion Awards are to the United Kingdom and Met Gala is to the United States--and this year's 5th edition of Lokmat Most Stylish Awards 2021 was a memorable one.

The dazzling award show took place at Hotel Sahara Star, Mumbai featuring some of the biggest names in film, fashion, business, sports, industry and politics. Despite the unseasonal rains, celebrities served their best on the scintillating red carpet in a series of mesmerising ensembles by some of the most talented designers in the country.

The Lokmat Most Stylish Awards is synonymous with glamour, excellence and remarkable success from Bollywood to business, from sports to lifestyle, from industry to politics. Raising the bar, a notch higher, one of the most anticipated award ceremonies of the year, once again, the 5th edition of the awards fulfilled the promise of a night filled with glamorous stars, stylish personalities, glitz and entertainment. The evening witnessed the celebrities from a variety of spheres having a gala time at this extravaganza.

The event saw personalities across industries coveting for the 5th edition of the Lokmat Most Stylish award. Celebrities from film fraternity like Rohit Shetty, Shilpa Shetty, Manoj Bajpayee, Anand L. Rai, Siddharth Malhotra, Ananya Panday, Sunny Leone, Sara Ali Khan, Sai Tamhankar, Mrunal Thakur, Siddharth Jadhav, Sharvari Wagh and Hruta Durgule. Prominent names included Falguni Nayar, Aman Gupta, Kunal Raut, Rehan Khan and Manoj Jaiswal. Popular influencers such as Luke Coutinho, Be YouNick, Krishna Shroff, Aashna Shroff and Ranveer Allahbadia. Renowned singers Shalmali Kholgade, Armaan Malik and Jasleen Royal.

While there were great variety of awards for appreciating efforts of artist from every genre. The Lokmat Most Stylish young and emerging politician award went to Kunal Raut. The Lokmat Most Stylish entertainer, comedian-actor award went to Sidharth Jadhav, where the stage was made even more entertaining with Rohit Shetty and Sara Ali Khan accompanying Sidharth for his efforts and talent.

Continuing the evening of fame and greatness, the Lokmat Most Stylish contributor in the regional cinema award went to Sai Tamahankar, Lokmat Most Stylish Singer male award went to Armaan malik and Lokmat Most Stylish king of small-town stories award went to Anand L Rai.

Jasleen Royal Who also won the Lokmat Most Stylish singer female award filled the room with her melodious performance, which attracted celebrities like Isha Koppikar, Sidharth Malhotra, Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday to groove on the melody. The stage was lit with all the young and most loved personalities making the evening more mesmerising.

The Lokmat Stylish Awards is the brainchild of Rishi Darda, Jt. Managing Director & Editorial Director, Lokmat Media Group. While commenting on the 5th edition of the Lokmat Most Stylish Awards Rishi Darda said, "Lokmat Most Stylish Awards are the most awaited awards of the year and it's our privilege to kick off the award season with a spectacular night of razzle-dazzle and recognize the most stylish personalities across categories. Style is a unique form of creative self-expression that deserves to be appreciated. Style is not just about fashion and glamour but it is also about creating a statement of who you are and reflects in the way you conduct yourself in thoughts and action. The goal of these awards has always been to celebrate the talent and creativity of those who set the standards for impeccable style in the country. We are delighted to see the overwhelming response, love and support that this award has received from the fraternity."

Lokmat Maharashtra's Most Stylish Awards was inaugurated in 2016 to acknowledge the style statement of leaders in their respective field. The first edition of the award ceremony was graced by Maharashtra Chief Minister Shri Devendra Fadnavis, politician Aditya Thackeray, cricketer Ajinkya Rahane, film stars Hrithik Roshan, Sonam Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Sonali Bendre and industrialists Sajjan Jindal, Gautam Singhania.

