NewsVoir Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 4: Many graduates step out of university unprepared for the realities of the workplace. In early 2026, an initiative across Tamil Nadu and Bengaluru set out to change that - not through lengthy courses, but through a practical, hands-on approach to job readiness. Through a CSR partnership with HDFC ERGO, The Art of Living Social Projects launched the Employability & Workplace Readiness Program under its Vidya project. Designed as a 20-hour intervention with real impact, the programme equipped young graduates with the skills they actually need at work. The Gap We All Acknowledge, but Rarely Address Well

India produces millions of graduates each year. Yet employers keep pointing to the same issue: A degree doesn't necessarily translate into workplace readiness. Students often struggle with: * Communication * Financial awareness * Workplace expectations * Work stress and pressure This programme didn't sidestep the problem - it went straight at it. Not just training. Preparation for real life. What set the programme apart was its emphasis on application over theory. It did not treat employability as a checklist; it approached it as a mindset, preparing students not just to secure jobs, but to handle them effectively. Less lecturing. More doing - role plays, discussions, real-world scenarios. Students engaged in:

* Stress management through breathing, meditation, and mindfulness * Professional communication and interpersonal skills * Workplace discipline and productivity * Basics of banking, insurance, and financial planning * Sales, negotiation, and relationship management Small Programme. Real Reach. The target was 400 students. The outcome: 370 trained in Tamil Nadu, and 31 in Karnataka. One striking detail: 67% of participants were women, reflecting strong female participation in skill-building initiatives. Students came from diverse academic backgrounds - BBA, B.Com, BA, and BSc - but shared a common need: clarity and confidence about stepping into the workforce. What Actually Changed The numbers matter. The shifts matter more. Students reported: * Greater confidence in speaking and presenting

* A clearer understanding of money and financial planning * Enhanced resilience (stress management) through simple, proven breathing techniques * Increased self-awareness and discipline * A realistic view of workplace expectations * For someone stepping into their first job, that's transformative. * Working within constraints Looking Ahead As India continues to grapple with the employability gap, scalable, focused interventions like this offer a way forward. Because bridging the gap between education and employment doesn't always require reinventing the system. Sometimes, it just means preparing people better for the world they're about to enter. About The Art of Living Social Projects Inspired by Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, The Art of Living Social Projects operates across India in collaboration with the Government of India, leading corporates, and local communities. The organisation undertakes large-scale initiatives in water conservation, natural farming, afforestation, environmental protection, free education, women's empowerment, and rural development, among other focus areas.

To learn more about these initiatives or explore CSR partnerships, visit: Best NGO for CSR projects in India Follow: www.instagram.com/artofliving.sp/ Like: www.facebook.com/artoflivingsocialprojects Post: x.com/artofliving_sp Message: www.linkedin.com/showcase/artofliving-sp (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)