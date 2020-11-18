The Award season continues: Following the famous Intersolar Award, the REC Alpha Series receives the PV Module Tech award by Solar Quarter India for Outstanding Innovation

New Delhi [India], November 18 (ANI/PRNewswire): The award has been awarded in the category of Module Technology in a virtual ceremony concluded on 13th November where the REC Alpha Series emerged as a clear winner in the category 'Outstanding Innovation in the Module Technology' for its advanced cell-technology and patented design beating tough competition.

REC solar panels are repeatedly recognized as cutting edge products in the industry: the Intersolar Award last summer, along with being a Top Performer in the annual DNV-GL PV Module Reliability Scorecard for five years in a row and now the Innovation Award, clearly demonstrates that REC Group is pushing the solar industry forward through its dedication to innovation and first-class quality to empower people with clean solar energy.

The Innovation Award by Solar Quarter India was given for the REC Alpha Series which is based on high performing heterojunction cells - one of the most advanced solar PV technologies - and incorporates REC's leapfrog and award-winning split cell and junction box technology, which was developed in-house and owns a design patent.

Reaching 450 Wp and 213 watts/m2, the 72-cell version is ensuring higher energy yields and driving down solar electricity generation costs for homeowners and businesses. By going solar with high-power REC Alpha solar panels, households and businesses benefit from around 20 per cent1 more power, greater energy yields, and higher savings on their electricity bills.

Speaking on which, Rohit Kumar, Head of India Subcontinent, Middle East and Africa at REC said,"Innovation needs to be recognized as a true technology improvement over an existing technology. It's easy to increase the power output by just increasing the form-factor either by adding cells or using larger cells. Whereas at REC we are always striving for the higher efficiencies, power density and world-class quality. We are proud that that even though the Indian market is dominated by products from one country specifically, we have built a loyal customer base over the years. In fact we have already supplied Alpha Series to multiple customers across India."

Shankar.G. Sridhara, CTO of REC Group, and the chief architect behind this innovation expressed his joy at winning yet another award and commenting on this from Singapore, he mentioned, "The pace of innovation is the true hallmark of progression, and in the past five years, we have innovated three major milestones in the PV industry starting with TwinPeak,2 NPeak and now Alpha, setting a trend for years to come and others to follow. At REC we are obsessed with quality and innovation and it gives me joy that the Alpha Series has been receiving all-around praise and from all quarters since its grand launch last summer at the Intersolar Munich."

The REC Alpha Series is BIS certified and is available in India in both 60 cell and 72 cell format, for more information, please check the link: https://www.recgroup.com/en/alpha?utm_source=PR & utm_medium=Press%20Release & utm_campaign=Solar%20Quarter%20Award

1Comparing REC Alpha 380 Wp with a conventional 320 Wp mono PERC solar panel

2Product not available in Germany

