The Bajaj Finserv EMI Store launches Mega Monsoon Sale with up to 40 percent off on home appliances

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], June 28 (ANI/BusinessWire India): The Bajaj Finserv EMI Store is hosting a special Mega Monsoon Sale from 24th-10th July. Customers will get up to 40 per cent off on electronics and home appliances.
Besides this, EMI Store will also provide discounts and cashback up to Rs 1,000 on a wide range of kitchen appliances.
Those looking to switch to a new washing machine or buy a new AC for the summers can now shop online on the EMI Store and buy their chosen products on No Cost EMIs, zero down payment and a range of attractive offers. Shoppers can also get products delivered to their homes without any additional cost from the dealer of their choice.
Below are some of the home appliance offers on the EMI Store:
1. AC's on No Cost EMIs starting Rs 1,400
2. Air coolers on No Cost EMIs starting Rs 667
3. Washing machine on No Cost EMIs starting Rs 683
4. LED TVs on No Cost EMIs starting Rs 667
5. Refrigerators on No Cost EMIs starting Rs 480
Customers from cities like Chennai, Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Thane, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Surat, Ahmedabad can buy home appliances online on the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store.
This is a limited period offer across the EMI Store, and customers can explore more products like mattresses, smartwatches, tablets and mobile phones. Shopping from the EMI store is an easy 4 step process:
1. Log in to the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store using a registered mobile number.
2. Choose the product to be purchased, select the preferable EMI tenor, and proceed to checkout.
3. Enter the shipping address and click on 'Generate OTP'. Enter the OTP received on the registered mobile number and click on submit.
4. A confirmation of purchase will be sent to the registered mobile number, post which the washing machine will be dispatched, and home delivered.
For further information, visit www.bajajfinservmarkets.in/ or download Finserv MARKETS App on Google Play Store or App Store.
This story is provided by BusinessWire India.
