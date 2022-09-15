The BIZEMAG LEADERSHIP SUMMIT & AWARDS 2022 celebrated their continued excellence with organizing a start-up and investor seed funding round

New Delhi [India], September 15 (ANI/PNN): The Bizemag Leadership Summit & Awards 2022 on September 9 celebrated excellence and innovation in business. The Awards summit has grown to be a major event in the Indian business calendar and for Bizemag it is an essential part of its mission to nurture and celebrate business talent and leaders.

"We need to celebrate and showcase the exceptional success stories of Indian businesses," says Dr Vaneeta Agarwal, CEO at Bizemag. "Such events not only inspire business leaders to push the boundaries further but also gives hopes to the aspirations of thousands of budding entrepreneurs."

The whole day event was illuminated by the gracious presence of several dignitaries and industry stalwarts. Angel Investors, Academicians and business founders attended the event making it not only a platform to showcase about a dozen of powerful start-ups presenting business excellence and innovation for seed funding. The event also acted as a great networking opportunity.

Notable business and academic leaders expressed their opinions on different aspects of entrepreneurship and start-ups development at the event. The list of keynote speakers includes:

- Chief Guest - Dr V Ramgopal Rao (Former Director, IIT-Delhi)

- CA Mohit Singhal (Chairman, ICAI, Gurgaon Chapter)

- Neeraj Saxena (Angel Investor, Managing Director of Xscale and Univision Fund)

- Amit Narang (Founder and CEO, Paymart India Pvt Ltd)

- Hamsavardhan Mohan (Managing Director, Baruch Business Solutions)

The notable awardee list includes many Young Turks of Indian Business like:

- Hamsavardhan Mohan's Baruch Business Solutions - Bizemag Award for Best Emerging Company of 2022

- Dr Neeta Pant - Bizemag Woman Achiever of the Year 2022

- Utsav Malhotra- Bizemag Business Icon of The Year 2022

- R V Satheesh Kumar- Bizemag Healthcare Excellence in 2022

- D Stanley Daniel (Managing Director, Medi Events)- Bizemag Leader of Excellence 2022

- A Hakim Peer (Founder - Nourishment for needy trust) - Bizemag Leader of Excellence in Social Work in 2022

- Protyush Mukherjee - (VP Operations, Group L Services Pvt Ltd) - Bizemag Leader of Excellence 2022

- Sheena Kalenge (Principal, ST. Mark's World School, Delhi) - Bizemag Best Education Leader of the Year

The Post-lunch session included addresses by prominent angel investors like Neeraj Saxena and Anshul Saxena from Xscale and Univision Fund and Pradeep Shukla along with Sumit Chakraborty from Primo Group.

"The summit was a resounding success with the participating startups showing great promise and pointing towards a bright and innovative future of the entire industry. Further lauding the industry stalwarts who were a part of the event would give them impetus to carry on with their excellent work," Vaneeta Agarwal signed off.

One of the leading start-up founder Moammir Qazafi commented that unlike other award ceremonies, Bizemag event was very cohesive and power packed with knowledgeable sessions by very educated industry leaders.

Bizemag is the unique Broadcasting PR, media Marketing Company in India which also engages in corporate learning and training. We work as ambassadors for brand building and create marketing campaign management solutions as per the new trend. We convert companies into Iconic Brands. We empower emerging start-ups, entrepreneurs, growing businesses and transform them into well-known brands. Our in-house Business strategy e-Magazine, podcast and youtube channel are media showcases for brands and corporate mentors.

