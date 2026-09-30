HT Syndication Gurugram (Haryana) [India], September 30: The Body Shop, a British-born international ethical beauty brand, is celebrating Diwali with the launch of its new 'Spark Your Inner Radiance' campaign in India, bringing Jasmine, a flower deeply woven into India's festive rituals, celebrations and cherished memories, into a contemporary world of self-care, Gifting and personal expression. Built as a multi-film campaign, 'Spark your Inner Radiance' explores the many ways Jasmine becomes part of festive moments, from personal self-care rituals to the joy of Gifting and sharing. Inspired by the deep-rooted cultural significance of Jasmine in India, the films bring festive emotion to life through its soothing floral essence and delicately radiant beauty capturing how Jasmine sparks our inner radiance and becomes part of cherished rituals, personal memories and celebrations. Set against the warmth and familiarity of contemporary Indian homes, the films capture different expressions of Jasmine while bringing alive the idea that a thoughtful Gift can travel across generations, carrying with it memories, affection and a sense of connection.

At the heart of the campaign is the Jasmine Edit, a limited-edition festive collection featuring The Body Shop's Jasmine Shower Gel, Jasmine Body Lotion and Jasmine Fragrance Mist. Curated to be experienced as part of a personal ritual or shared as a thoughtful Gift, the collection brings a familiar Indian fragrance into a contemporary world of self-care and festive Gifting. The campaign opens with a young plant enthusiast whose love for Jasmine extends naturally from her garden into her festive ritual. Surrounded by plants, she picks a Jasmine flower and lets its fragrance mingle with the glow of diyas before indulging in a playful fantasy of being surrounded by Jasmine. The feeling then finds its way into her self-care ritual with The Body Shop's Jasmine Shower Gel, followed by the Jasmine Body Lotion and Fragrance Mist, turning a familiar timeless festive fragrance into a moment of personal indulgence and radiance.

The three films explore different expressions of Jasmine and radiance. The first celebrates the joy of discovering Jasmine as part of a personal festive self-care ritual, moving from the familiarity of the flower to an indulgent Bodycare experience. The second explores the joy of Gifting and the way a thoughtful gesture can move across generations and relationships, while the third builds on the campaign's festive spirit through another expression of connection and personal radiance. Together, the films present Jasmine as more than a fragrance, a familiar part of Indian festive culture that can be experienced, interpreted and shared in deeply personal ways.

Together, the campaign celebrates Jasmine not just as a festive fragrance, but as a shared cultural memory that evolves with every generation, experienced right from self-care to Gifting. Commenting on the launch, Rahul Shanker, Group CEO, Quest Retail - The Body Shop India, said, "Festive occasions continue to be an important moment for consumers to discover, experience and share beauty, and Gifting is increasingly becoming a more personal expression of thoughtfulness. With the Jasmine Edit, we wanted to create a proposition that brings together the familiarity of a much-loved Indian fragrance with the contemporary self-care experience that The Body Shop is known for. The 'Spark your Inner Radiance' campaign allows us to take this proposition beyond the product and into the wider festive conversation, while creating opportunities for consumers to discover the range both in-store and through our digital channels."

Commenting on the campaign, Harmeet Singh, Chief Brand Officer, The Body Shop Asia South, said, "Jasmine is one of those flowers that feels synonymous with festive celebrations in India. Its fragrance, beauty and familiarity are woven into so many rituals, relationships and memories. With 'Spark Your Inner Radiance', we wanted to explore that familiarity through a contemporary lens and celebrate the many ways people make Jasmine their own. The multi-generational nature of the campaign was particularly important to us because Gifting during Diwali is ultimately about connection, the joy of choosing something for someone, passing it on and creating a moment together. Through the films, we wanted to capture how a simple gesture can move between generations and take on a meaning of its own. The Jasmine Edit brings this thought to life as a range that can be enjoyed as a personal ritual or shared with someone special, celebrating the warmth, joy and radiance that make Diwali so special."

The Jasmine Edit extends the 'Spark Your Inner Radiance' thought beyond the campaign films, bringing together personal indulgence and meaningful Gifting. The campaign also brings The Body Shop's 'Rebellious by Nature' philosophy into the festive season, encouraging consumers to celebrate beauty on their own terms and make Gifting a more personal expression of care and connection. The campaign will roll out across digital and social platforms, supported by creator-led storytelling and festive Gifting outreach. The limited-edition Jasmine Edit will be available at The Body Shop stores across India and on thebodyshop.in. About The Body Shop Founded in 1976 in Brighton, England, by Dame Anita Roddick, The Body Shop is a global beauty brand. The Body Shop seeks to make a positive difference in the world by offering high-quality, naturally-inspired Skincare, Bodycare, Haircare, and Make-Up produced ethically and sustainably. The Body Shop India operates in India through its partner Quest Retail, A leading Beauty Specialist Omni Channel Retailer and Brand development company in India. Quest Retail has been a pioneer in bringing Beauty Retail and Brand concepts to India since 2006.

About Quest Retail Founded in 2006, Quest Retail is the leading, beauty-focused, specialty retailer in India - bringing the most loved global brands alive through the multi-channel expertise, powerful storytelling and deep community connect. For over 20 years, we have launched and scaled leading global beauty and retail brands in the dynamic Indian subcontinent. Our entrepreneurial agility and commitment to exceptional service have fueled high growth for global brands in our markets. From the start, we've been at the forefront of the fast growing Indian retail industry, building innovative services, omni-channel distribution, robust store networks, and engaging online presence. With a deep commitment to sustainability, everything we do aims to make a positive impact on the environment and the communities we serve. Our key verticals include House of Beauty - a new age beauty division with expertise in scaling global prestige beauty brands via premium distribution. Our expanding portfolio includes The Body Shop, Avon, Anastasia Beverly Hills, Kylie Cosmetics by Kylie Jenner, among others.

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