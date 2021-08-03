The Burnt Soul launches its sister brand Mira focusing on making authentic Indian attires

New Delhi [India], August 3 (ANI/ThePRTree): A leading producer of Indian handmade goods and clothing, The Burnt Soul recently launched their sister brand Mira procuring clothing made out of hand block printing and hand embroidery with more Indian silhouettes.

From swirling paisleys to soothing colours of Indus, the brand aims at creating a modern-day wardrobe that is as sustainable as it is seasonless and versatile. Their exclusive range of clothes allow the wearer to adorn these styles as simply or as extravagantly as desired.

With Rakhi season around the corner, the brand has curated elegant clothing sets that will soon be available for customers to buy from their online platform.

The Burnt Soul is also driven by the idea of sustainable clothing that uses plant based sustainable fabrics like bamboo silk, rose fabric, and orange peel making them more wearable and eco-friendly. Being nature-friendly, it does not harm the environment as other man-made synthetic fibers do. 'Pinky Promise' is the brand's newly launched collection as an ode to the easing pandemic which brings in fresh pink color depicting softness, elegance, playfulness and joy.

Packed with favourite silhouettes from easy-to-wear tops, breezy dresses and comfortable pyjamas, each piece has its own character and story to tell which makes them special and worth purchasing. They have adopted techniques like hand embroidery, hand machine embroidery, and handloom fabrics to increase employment opportunities through their endeavor.

Drawing inspiration from the wealth of local art and craft of India, The Burnt Soul gives the lesser-known artisans who are quietly found working in remote areas of the country a platform to amplify the age-long traditional work with individualistic aesthetics. Incepted in 2017, the products originally ranged from travel accessories and bags to table accessories but now after years of rigorous efforts and budding creativity, they produce a wide variety of fashion accessories, home & dining elements, and apparel suiting every occasion. Starting from six employees initially, the brand today is working with more than 60 artisans and workers from all across the country.

Talking about the concept behind the name of the company, Co-Founder Gatik Bhandari says, "One day in an unfortunate incident, a fire broke in our workshop reducing it to ashes. It was devastating but we had rebuilt it from scratch using the burnt remains. The stunning turn of events taught us to compose a memoir of old valuables by utilizing them to give birth to something beautiful & brand new. And, that is how we came through the name 'The Burnt Soul'. I envisage expanding this product range into the home decor segment as well making it reach a wider audience, keeping customer satisfaction as the topmost priority."

The Indian entrepreneur Gatik Bhandari via The Burnt Soul is redefining his father's legacy of Indian hand craftsmanship. From building an online brand community of thousands of followers on Instagram to becoming a celebrity and influencer wardrobe staple, Gatik has consistently led his team to achieve the best results through enthusiasm and hard work.

The brand is also working on expanding its horizons by venturing into other fields. They will soon be launching a new brand 'Hathodi' that will be procuring an exclusive range of home decor and furniture, inculcating natural materials like wood, metal , marble etc.

The brand will be focused on promoting local art from around India and generating employment opportunities in rural areas. With so many ventures lined up, The Burnt Soul has certainly a lot in store for its audience.

This story is provided by ThePRTree. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ThePRTree)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)