PNN Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 23: The Chamber of Tax Consultants (CTC), a premier organisationwhich is dedicated towards advancing the tax, accounting, legal and allied professions, organised the Honorary Membership Conferment Ceremony in continuation of its centenary celebrations under the banner Shatabdi Manthan. The completion of 100 years of excellence of CTC, the final function recognized the exemplary work of a few of the renowned professionals and highlighted their distinguished leadership, technical excellence and meaningful contributions to the legal and professional community. The esteemed professionals so honouredwere present, viz.Justice R.V. Easwar (Retd.), eminent jurist and former judge; Mr Saurabh Soparkar, Senior Advocate; Mr Percy Pardiwala, Senior Advocate; Mr. Arvind Datar, Senior Advocate, who was travelling, accepted the honourvirtually. Their work in the field of jurisprudence, constitutional law, taxation, and legal scholarship has significantly influenced the professional and judicial landscape of India.

CA Avinash Thacker, Moderator of the session on The New Tax Code, said, "Shatabdi Manthan is not just a commemorative event; it served as an opportunity to reflect upon the enduring values which have shaped the profession over the years. Bringing together distinguished legal minds and professional leaders created an environment for meaningful reflection and inspiration for the next generation."The eminent panelists including Mr. Rafiqe Dada, Senior Advocate and Ms. Malathi Sridharan (former PCCIT) provided practical solutions in the implementation of these reforms. CA Nilesh Shah, Managing Director, Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Co. Ltd., said, "India's economic progress will increasingly depend on institutions and professionals who uphold trust, accountability, and long-term thinking. Platforms such as CTC, which have consistently invested in knowledge and professional excellence for a century, play an important role in shaping future-ready leadership and responsible growth."

The event forms a key part of Shatabdi Manthan, CTC's centenary initiative focused on preserving a century of wisdom while creating perspectives for tomorrow. It outlined the organisation's continuous commitment to professional excellence, thought leadership, and encouraging meaningful contributions to the tax and legal ecosystem. About CTC CTC is a premier non-profit organisation, which was established in 1926, committed to promoting knowledge, research, and professional excellence in the fields of taxation, allied laws, and accounting. With a proud history spanning 100 years, CTC serves as a trusted platform for professionals to learn, collaborate, and grow. Its vision is to be a powerhouse of knowledge in fiscal laws, empowering members across India through thought leadership, learning opportunities, and community engagement.

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