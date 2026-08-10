VMPL Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 10: The Chennai Angels (TCA), one of India's leading angel investment networks, has announced an investment in LogiXair, a Hyderabad-based aerospace and logistics technology company building automated, hybrid-electric VTOL aircraft for middle-mile cargo movement. The round also saw participation from the Kerala Angel Network and Lead Angels. Founded by Bhanu Teja Chidura and Pulla Kapil, LogiXair is addressing a critical gap in India's logistics ecosystem: Fast and reliable movement of cargo across sub-600 km routes, particularly between metros and Tier II and Tier III cities. Its proposed cargo aircraft platform is designed to carry up to 300 kg over a range of 600 km, enabling faster, infrastructure-independent delivery without dependence on roads, rail networks or conventional airport infrastructure. The company is addressing critical logistics challenges across sectors including e-commerce, healthcare, manufacturing, defence, humanitarian relief, and remote connectivity.

As supply chains demand greater speed, resilience, and efficiency, LogiXair's technology has the potential to reshape how critical cargo moves across regions where traditional logistics infrastructure is limited. For LogiXair, the investment will support the company's journey as it advances the development and commercialisation of its autonomous cargo aviation platform, contributing to the evolution of India's logistics infrastructure and reinforcing the country's growing leadership in deep-tech innovation. Commenting on the fundraise, The Founder, Bhanu Teja Chidura said "We are excited to have The Chennai Angels join us on this journey. Their support strengthens our mission to build the next generation of short-haul aerial logistics infrastructure. This investment strengthens our ability to accelerate product development, validate key aircraft systems, and move closer to building a scalable autonomous cargo aviation platform for India and global markets.

Investment Director from The Chennai Angels (TCA), Ashish Mehta added, "Bhanu Teja Chidura and the LogiXair team are taking a distinctive approach to autonomous hybrid-electric cargo VTOL aircraft for middle-mile logistics. They have made strong technical progress toward full-scale flight while securing commercial interest across multiple routes in India. With growing opportunities in both commercial logistics and defence, we believe LogiXair is well positioned to lead the next generation of autonomous cargo aviation." About The Chennai Angels Founded in 2007, The Chennai Angels (TCA) is one of India's leading angel investment networks, bringing together over 150 investors. Since inception, TCA has invested more than ₹200 crore across over 99 startups spanning diverse sectors, supporting visionary entrepreneurs with capital, mentorship, and strategic guidance.

About LogiXair LogiXair is a deep-tech aerospace company developing autonomous electric VTOL cargo aircraft and intelligent cargo handling systems that enable faster, more efficient, and infrastructure-independent logistics. The company is focused on building next-generation aviation technologies to transform cargo transportation across commercial, industrial, and public sector applications. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)