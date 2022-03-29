The Children's Scrappy News Service made by children for children begins on TV

You would like to read
Mumbai (Maharashtra)/Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 29 (ANI/BusinessWire India): The Children's Scrappy News Service is a news-talk-game show TV series, made by children in Mumbai and Bengaluru, broadcasting from newsrooms made of once-loved and sustainable things.
Kid anchors and reporters in each city, get to the bottom of the big and small problems children want to solve and ask the big question, 'Is this happening because the Climate is Changing?'
And if so, what can one million children, playing together, do about it?
Out of lockdown and into the streets, parks, football pitches of the cities, children learn outside, playing and learning together, finding solutions to the biggest challenge the planet faces now, actioning their solutions using their STEM, Sustainable Enterprise and Life Skills.
While the skills are serious, scrappy is a light-hearted exploration of what children can do to make their cities giant sustainable places to learn and play, enabling millions of children to learn the skills they need to succeed at school, offline, outside, experientially, and get online to design games and solutions that millions of other children can be a part of.
Rhia Bakshi, Sr. Manager, Oracle Giving and Corporate Citizenship Communications, says, "The disruptions we have faced as a global society over the past two years have challenged educators to find new and engaging ways to reach students. Oracle supports The Children's Scrappy News Service because we believe that, now more than ever, young people need the creative and design thinking skills to solve problems big and small. Through this program, we hope that millions of children discover the power of being scrappy and learn the skills they need to change the world."
Lisa Heydlauff, Founder and Director, Going to School, the not-for-profit education trust that has created The Children's Scrappy News Service, says, "We believe that all children can be scrappy - to be scrappy or us, means to be able to create something out of nothing to solve a problem, a million children being scrappy together is what the world needs now."
Beginning March 28, Monday to Friday, Scrappy goes live in Karnataka, Maharashtra and Nationwide at these timings on Karnataka and Maharashtra State TV and National TV:
DD National at 10 am
DD Sahyadri at 5.30 pm
DD Chandana, March 28-30 at 8 am, 10 am, 5 pm; 31 March onwards at 10 am, 3 pm, 5 pm
ZEE Marathi Wednesday, March 30 onwards at 3.30 pm
