The Daily Chronicle regards Namyaa Life Science as the top 10 player in feminine care market

New Delhi [India], December 15 (ANI/ATK): Leading news platform, The Dailly Chronicle has recently marked Namyaa Life Science as the top brand in the feminine intimate care market.

The made in India brand is a newly launched health and wellness wing by Namyaa Skincare, a pioneer in the field of female hygiene and intimate care in India. Namyaa makes premium quality and herbal products ranging from intimate care and hygiene washes, menstrual cups to skincare and personal care.

The brand has recently launched its new product range, purely dedicated to deriving herbal solutions to hormonal conditions such as PCOS, PCOD, white discharge, delayed and irregular periods. Additional products are expected to be added to the range as more research and development is underway.

Speaking about their new product range, founder Karan Gupta says, "Namyaa is reinventing the herbal feminine skin and hygiene care range with their 10 years of experience in the industry. We are trying to keep our focus on female hygiene under the brand Namyaa as we believe that it is not sufficiently discussed in India. By trying to focus on such issues, we are solving real problems with our products. We believe that our attitude as changemakers of not only the industry but the country that will drive customer's attention to our brand".

The indigenously inspired and accepted brand has onboarded Anita Hassanandani, a well-celebrated female actress known for her notable works in films and daily soaps, as the Key Opinion Leader for their newly launched Personal Care Kit. These new products are formulated for menstrual-related problems, namely PCOD and PCOS.With the signing of Anita Hassanandani as the Key Opinion Leader for their newly launched Women Wellness Products range under Namyaa Lifesciences, Karan Gupta, Founder & Director, Namyaa was overwhelmed with gratitude. He was pleased to endorse a personality who is capable of becoming a role model for the youth, and can use her own widespread knowledge of healthcare to guide the youth.

Namyaa has launched two products for menstrual aid, namely 'Aarthava Kshaya' for PCOD and 'Namyaa Anartava' for delayed and irregular periods. 'Aarthava Kshaya' is formulated with a blend of herbs and certified Ayurvedic ingredients which help in the restoration of hormonal imbalances and doshas, helping in purifying blood and enhancing immunity.

From organic skincare, intimate hygiene to personal care products, Namyaa solves the complex problems of modern women. Being a leading healthcare brand, Namyaa aims at promoting women's health in the most rural areas of the country through their effective and superior-quality products.

This story is provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ATK)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)