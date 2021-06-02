The First Million - American India Foundation launches vaccination campaign to inoculate one million vulnerable population

You would like to read
- NRI Institute's proud initiative to uplift tribal belt in Udaipur
- The Tribal Box - A talent and learning platform that helps you achieve your dreams!
- Healthians frontline workers and staff in Delhi NCR get vaccinated for COVID-19
- Youth empowerment key to Atmanirbhar Bharat: Population Foundation of India
- International Day for Street Children; Making #TheInvisiblesVisible: A call to action
New Delhi [India], June 2 (ANI/BusinessWire India): American Indian Foundation (AIF) launches 'The First Million' - a campaign to ensure vaccination for a million most vulnerable and marginalized Indians.
In collaboration with civil society organisations, NGOs, and other stakeholders, AIF has recognised persons with disability, migrant labourers along with street vendors, sex workers, tribal population, and women working in the unorganised sector, as the five most vulnerable groups in need of immediate intervention.
"With India's federal government expanding vaccination eligibility to all age groups above the age of 18 years, the demand for vaccines will soon outstrip supply, given India's population load, leaving the most vulnerable groups at the margins. A strategy to secure priority access of vaccines for the vulnerable groups is imperative, to arrest the spread of the virus," said Mathew Joseph, Country Director, AIF.
Identifying lack of awareness, access, and affordability as immediate impediments to vaccinating the vulnerable, AIF is forging strategic partnerships with key stakeholders, devising national awareness drives, and behaviour change campaigns under The First Million initiative. Its immediate focus includes facilitating registrations, securing priority vaccination slots for the vulnerable population, and resolving multiple access issues through personalised support.
"Vaccination is the only sustainable and long-term solution to the current crisis. From our experience of working with frontline workers, communities, government, and healthcare experts, we formulated a quick and agile plan to prioritize a million most vulnerable people of the population, until vaccine drives cover a critical mass, an only line of defense against the resurgent COVID wave and strengthen the public health ecosystem for future COVID related emergencies," said Nishant Pandey, CEO, American India Foundation.
"Mitigating misinformation around vaccination is the first step towards countering vaccine diffidence. Creating training modules for frontline workers to counter myths around vaccination is almost as important and providing access to vaccine itself. Our awareness and behaviour change campaign will help ensure readiness in the populous we want to inoculate on priority," recapitulated Nishant.
This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor