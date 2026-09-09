VMPL New Delhi [India], September 9: "Our vision is simple: To be the engine behind every consequential financial decision. An investor missing a critical discrepancy because they did not have the time to go through a 500-page PDF signifies a structural failure of modern financial tools." - PURU MAHAJAN, Founder at QARO AI The Chaos before AI Every year, 500-page PDFs are published by SEBI as the Annual Reports. Every quarter, a massive tidal wave of quarterly results is published by different companies. In addition to financial statements, it is important that we observe investor presentations, shareholding patterns, communications from management, MCA filings, and whatnot.Not only the time put into reading these reports, but they also contain complex regulatory filings and dense balance sheets which are to be analyzed to understand the position of the company. This isn't it.

Then comes the valuation, which helps us to understand whether to buy or sell. And this process not only involves your time and effort but also a deep understanding of financial terms, ratios, and values. For decades, the industry has relied on manual workflows to process this data. Gather, Organize, Analyze, Evaluate, Write, and Recommend. In fact, the gathering takes up more than half of the time. On average, it requires 4 to 6 hours of manual scrolling just to interpret a single corporate filing properly. Fatigue sets in by page 50. And when we glaze over, we miss critical anomalies, hidden debt restructuring notes, and management footnotes.

In the age of technology, where we are drowning in data, the market has already moved by the time an analyst manually extracts, standardises, and cross-references data into a spreadsheet. And it is not just one 500 page PDF for all but for one company and with that news, opinions, management. The sources are scattered. Till now, the only way to overcome this problem was to purchase institutional-grade enterprise market tools. However, these tools come at a price that leaves retail investors, boutique wealth advisors, and independent analysts at a disadvantage. The Corporate Shift: A New Era of Financial Intelligence The world of finance is experiencing a tremendous irreversible change. Investment banking giants, top tier venture capital firms, and progressive personal finance institutions are moving away from old technologies swiftly. These institutions have started integrating specialized LLMs and deep document intelligence into their daily workflows.

However, a massive gap remains. Retail investors and independent analysts simply can not afford the high subscription costs of these AI platforms or premium enterprise tools. To compete, they resort to free, generic mainstream AI chatbots or AI tools like ChatGPT or Claude, giving them prompts instead. In fact, sometimes they turn to buying viral prompts from online influencers or searching for free templates that rarely work on complex data. This reliance on unspecialized software creates several limitations for stock research. Let's see how that works. * AI Hallucinates a lot. Standard AI uses publicly available data, and anything that it won't find will be filled in by its own imagination. It frequently hallucinates or invents fake financial metrics that are not readily/publicly available when forced to interpret complex corporate filings.

* Bias is inherently embedded through its training data. It provides outdated data, noisy signals, retail heavy distortions, particularly in Indian Markets. It might scale bad inputs, and you just get bigger mistakes. * It can not run a real DCF. It gives a pattern-matching approximation as analysis, as it does not have access to live financials, valid assumptions, or grounded discount rates. * It agrees with whatever idea you present (Confirmation bias). You frame a bullish idea, it will agree with you and vice versa. In a way, it tends to agree with how you frame a question. * Lack of source citations. Basic AI tools provide the answers without showing their math and might confuse the investor, unable to verify where the number came from.

* Context window limitations. Uploading a 500-page PDF crashes a regular consumer AI software, which can not process that much amount of data at once. In fact, for Wall Street institutions, AI adoption is not a luxury anymore but a proactive survival tool. And now they see manual document review as a liability, especially when market trends nowadays change in milliseconds. But to compete in the market, everyday investors do not just need generic AI but a specialized tool specifically created for them. The After Scenario: Introducing QARO AI, Comprehensive Research Reports in 5 Minutes QARO AI bridges this gap by delivering institutional-grade document intelligence to your browser. QARO AI's multi-model AI infrastructure improves the workflow without requiring users to build custom prompts or upload documents manually.

The platform organizes, analyses the market data, and writes the theses instantly as an automated stock research tool. CORE FEATURES: 1.Multi-model infrastructure: QARO AI analyses financial statement, management commentary, historical performance, sector trends, price and volume data, and market news from more than 10 integrated sources. Multiple AI model cross-checks figures, descriptions, narratives in real time to provide a structured research report. 4 interconnected AI models are there to simultaneously analyse. No hallucinations. 2.Comprehensive 25-30 page reports: You receive a 25-30 page document with clear and simple explanations in an institutional format without any stock tips so that the final decision stays with you after understanding the risk factors, red flags, trends, valuation etc.

3.Built specifically for Indian Markets: All NSE/BSE listed companies with SEBI compliant language and disclosures. All you have to do is simply enter the name of any NSE or BSE listed company and generate the report. It takes about less than 5 minutes. 4.Real time data updates: Data updates within 15 days. The data input is from a verified api vendor. Using QARO AI allows investors to entirely bypass the manual data gathering constraint, thereby eliminating the human errors linked to manual screening. What Early Adopters Say Co-founded by Puru Mahajan and Preeti Sehrawat, the platform generated over 6,000 backend requests within its first few days of launch with a massive appreciation from different investors.

I recently came across QARO and downloaded one of your reports on Tara Motors. I found the idea quite interesting, especially because I had explored building something similar myself some time ago. While experimenting with the concept, I realized that generating insights is one thing, but making the underlying data reliable and trustworthy is a completely different challenge….seeing your platform, I wanted to reach out and appreciate the effort that has gone into building it. It's great to see people working in this space and pushing the boundaries of AI-driven research. - Shruti Jain I liked your reports, they are neat. This is something that is going to help me a lot. Even the website is professional and user-friendly…..I wanted to buy the premium plan, so could we talk over call before I move further? - Neeraj, Active Retail Investor

Platforms like QARO AI are actively driving a completely new change in the fintech ecosystem, a system where elite equity intelligence is no longer determined by the size of your corporate budget but by the speed of your insights. This will eliminate the manual data collection process and emphasize dependable institutional-grade output. Stop Skimming and Start Analyzing Prevent unexpected hidden liabilities on the balance sheet from impacting your investment portfolio. Embrace the potential of automated financial intelligence now. Test the platform for free: Type in any NSE or BSE listed stock directly at https://www.qaroai.com/ and receive your comprehensive financial report in seconds. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)