The Green Acres Academy opens admissions for its award-winning schools in Mulund and Chembur in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 19 (ANI/BusinessWire India): The Green Acres Academy's multiple awards winning schools have opened admission for the (https://tgaa.in) academic year 22 - 23 on a first come first served basis.

Situated in prime locations of Mulund and Chembur, the schools have become landmarks in their respective settings. Admissions are open for students from Playgroup to Grade 10 in Chembur and Playgroup to Grade 6 in Mulund, and seats are limited, with admissions to be closed once seats are filled.

TGAA has created custom in-house programs for holistic development that go beyond the curriculum like the LEAPED program designed for leadership and social-emotional learning. They offer a wide range of unique co-curricular activities that include visual arts, Indian and Western dance and music, speech and drama, daily sports, and a host of club activities, which isn't offered in other schools.

Both the schools in Mulund and Chembur are centrally located in the respective areas. TGAA Mulund has now moved to its brand new building in a green neighbourhood in the heart of Mulund in Yogi Hills, surrounded by parks and a spacious playground. The school has been developed by India's finest architects and will be ready for occupation in the academic year 2022.

The building has intelligent spaces that are flooded with abundant natural light and air circulation, which will impact how students and teachers approach learning by fostering greater collaboration and greater independence. There is an internal bus drop-off that ensures safety, minimal traffic congestion, and quick arrival and dispersal of students.

The award-winning Green Acres Academy Chembur has just been recognised as a Google Reference School. It is the 1st in Mumbai and one of only four schools in India. Google Reference Schools are a select group of schools that are recognised by Google for their outstanding use of technology to drive positive learning outcomes.

They have a brand new pre-primary campus which is designed for early childhood learning. Every grade has its dedicated floor and easy access to all facilities. Classrooms are designed to offer ample space for movement, individual activity, breakout sessions and have a mix of formal and cushioned seating. The school offers an impressive 1:13 teacher to student ratio in early education, ensuring every child is given enough individual attention and an opportunity for personalised learning, which is imperative for younger children.

Both the schools offer a wide range of facilities that include multi-utility sports courts, kids' play zones, music rooms with many instruments, indoor sports rooms, 1:1 computer labs, state-of-the-art science labs, temperature-controlled classrooms, 100% CCTV security surveillance, and elevators.

Speaking about this, Rohan Parekh, Managing Director of The Green Acres Academy said, "We are very keen to get back to in-person interaction with students while incorporating the many lessons we have assimilated from digital learning. We have taken a complete leap in terms of how education can be delivered with the help of technology. With our Mulund school, we are especially excited about brand new school building that will be ready in 2022."

The Acres Foundation's leadership team and board members are behind the highly acclaimed The Green Acres Academy and Seven Rivers International School, which have been recognised as Mumbai's top emerging schools.

For more information about The Green Acres Academy, all admissions details and the application form, please visit (https://tgaa.in)

