The Himalaya Drug Company launches 'Ab Daant Hamesha 10/10' campaign through its new film for Himalaya Complete Care Toothpaste

You would like to read
- SBI Life Insurance Company allots 10,168 equity shares under ESOS
- Bengal & Assam Company standalone net profit declines 90.10% in the September 2020 quarter
- S Chand & Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 10.25 crore in the June 2020 quarter
- Binero Group AB enters into a cooperation agreement with VoerEir AB
- Mastek consolidated net profit rises 24.10% in the March 2020 quarter
Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 12 (ANI/PRNewswire): The Himalaya Drug Company, one of India's leading wellness brands, launched a new film under their 'Ab Daant Hamesha 10/10' campaign. This new campaign for Himalaya Complete Care Toothpaste focuses on the importance of using the right toothpaste to prevent toothache and cavities and bring happiness in our daily lives.
The film features a conversation between two mothers talking about their children's oral hygiene. The film is set in the new normal, wherein one of the mothers shares the challenge that she faces while trying to get her children to brush the right way. The other mother then recommends Himalaya Complete Care Toothpaste and explains how it helps her child in keeping oral problems at bay.
The TVC also captures the key ingredients of the toothpaste, Neem, Triphala, and Miswak. These well-known and effective ingredients help protect the teeth from toothache and cavities and provide complete oral protection.
Adding to this, Saif Ahmad, Brand Manager - Oral Care, The Himalaya Drug Company, said, "Through our campaign 'Ab Daant Hamesha 10/10', we have tried to depict the real-life challenges of oral care in the early years of life and how choosing the right toothpaste is crucial. Himalaya Complete Care has Neem, Triphala, and Miswak that help protect teeth and gums, making them strong and healthy. Not just kids, but adults too tend to overlook oral care needs. So, the best way to prevent problems would be to brush regularly with the right toothpaste."
Highlighting the insight behind the campaign, Prateek Srivastava, Co-Founder, Chapter Five, said, "Ask any mother and she'll tell you that her kids don't brush their teeth properly. That's why they need Himalaya Complete Care Toothpaste, which has the most effective combination of herbs for oral health problems. The creative route of securing full marks for your teeth should help build a good recall for the brand among our target audience."
Watch the film here: https://youtu.be/ePpPBwpR9qw
This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor