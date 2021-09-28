The Iconic Max Awards facilitates top influencers and artists along with Priya Srivastava for their remarkable contribution

New Delhi [India], September 28 (ANI/ATK): One of India's prestigious awards, The Iconic Max Award recently conducted its annual award distribution ceremony to facilitate young and dynamic actors, models and influencers for their impeccable talent and skills.

The award for 'The Influencer of the year' was bagged by Priya Srivastava for her contribution to the fashion world. The influencer took to her social media platforms to share the news with her fans and audiences. Several other prominent artists were also awarded during the ceremony.

The designer and influencer has earlier walked for some of the best fashion weeks and shows.

Talking about her achievement, she said, "I am highly delighted to receive this award that has garnered me immense reputation. I would like to thank The Iconic Max platform for giving this prestigious award and I am hopeful to keep on working and improving my skills to win more such awards and entertain my fans and audiences all my life through my performances and they continue to love me like this

Recently, she was featured in lifestyle magazine by Magazine Max which is based on the latest and the most trendiest topics from the fashion industry. Magazine Max is a platform to channelise your interest in fashion and get the best of the industry trends and designs. The entrepreneur has been garnering immense appreciation from all across the world.

Earlier, Priya has collaborated with several popular brands like Dior, Dolce & Gabbana, Gucci, Bvlgari, Fendi, Longines, Christian Louboutin etc. She uses her Instagram account to publish lots of promotional activities. Apart from this, she has also collaborated with many other famous influencers on Instagram. Priya is currently focusing on her upcoming major projects that will be out soon before audiences.

This story is provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ATK)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)