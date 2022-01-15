The IIHM International College of Distinguished Fellows confers Fellow of IIHM to 60 Global Hospitality Leaders at Second Convocation Ceremony

New Delhi [India], January 15 (ANI/PR Newswire): The Hospitality industry has displayed immense strength and resilience through the pandemic. The stalwarts associated with this industry have shown their wholehearted dedication and passion towards their work and serving society. Across the world, this zeal among Hospitality professionals has inspired others to follow in their footsteps.

To spread the light of inspiration, knowledge, and experience, the IIHM International College of The Distinguished Fellows organized a second convocation ceremony where 60 dedicated professionals of the Hospitality industry across the World, were conferred the title of Fellows of IIHM. All of those who received this honour, have immensely contributed to the international Hospitality industry and would now share their knowledge and experiences to educate and nurture the future generation of hospitality professionals studying at IIHM.

The full ceremony can be viewed here at (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dCT2Zq1kEgE)

The motto of The IIHM International College of Distinguished Fellows is 'FIAT LUX' (Let there be Light). The distinguished Fellows are, thus, the shining light of the industry, always guiding future generations and students of hospitality.

The vision is to create The IIHM International College of Distinguished Fellows, which will solely comprise individuals who have been conferred the Fellow of IIHM. The key objective of this college is to proactively create and provide support in a range of ways to the student and academic community in general. This will further enhance the educational and career aspirations of all students and graduates of the hospitality industry through inspirational leadership and will provide immense International perspective.

The IIHM International College of Distinguished Fellows was inaugurated on July 9, 2021 with 8EX Hospitality E- Conclave, now bringing together 200 Hospitality professionals from across the world. The conclave was a massive platform for the exchange of ideas and experiences through speeches and panel discussions on the online platform.

(https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HNQ4oax4HI0)

The first special virtual convocation ceremony was held on July 10, 2021 where Dr Suborno Bose, CEO, International Institute of Hotel Management & CEO, International Hospitality Council, Prof David Foskett, MBE, Chairman -International Hospitality Council, London, Ron Scott, International Director, Indismart Group came together to confer the Fellowship on to the 150 selected Hospitality professionals.

60 professionals from the second ceremony have been elected to become members of IIHM International College of Distinguished Fellows include several Global Hospitality leaders and Hospitality icons. Some of the names include Ankit Nagori, Founder, Curefoods and Simply Sports Foundation, Aradhana Khowala, CEO and Founder, Aptamind Partners UK; Eric Neo, Executive Chef, InterContinental Singapore; Gavin Sanders, GM, Radisson Blu Resort, Maldives; Laurent Noury, Cluster GM, Novotel & IBIS Abu Dhabi Gate Hotels; Geoffrey Harrison, Chairman, Harisson Catering Services, UK; Camellia Panjabi, Group Director, Masala World UK; Vita Whitaker, CEO, and Commercial Director, Whitco C & BE Ltd; Rohit Khattar, Chairman, Old World Hospitality Pvt Ltd; Chef Lepinoy Sebastien (3-star Michelin Star Chef), Les Amis Singapore; Manjunath Mural (Michelin Star Chef), Chef-Partner, Adda- Singapore; Chef Manjit S Gill, President IPCA, among many.

On the occasion, Dr Suborno Bose, CEO, International Institute of Hotel Management & CEO, International Hospitality Council, said, "IIHM International College of Distinguished Fellows is the first-ever attempt in the world to bridge the gap between future hospitality leaders and those who are leading today. There have been several interactions between students and the IIHM Fellows and the effort is directed towards passing on the knowledge and sharing experiences of the leaders with the young people."

Prof David Foskett, MBE, started the convocation ceremony with "IIHM leads the world through its hospitality management education and this great initiative of the IIHM International College of Distinguished Fellows. The legends and icons of the hospitality industry illuminate the world with their success in this industry. We have the greatest brains of the industry coming together as role models of young people and guiding them."

IIHM (International Institute of Hotel Management) is the largest chain of premier hospitality and hotel management schools across India that started its journey in 1994 at Kolkata. IIHM is a part of Indismart Group, the conglomerate that operates the Indismart Hotels. IIHM campuses are located across ten national and international cities with the associate institute IAM-IHM located in Kolkata, and Guwahati. Students passing out of IIHM are armed with an international degree from the University of West London and equipped with global hospitality skills that enable easy placements in any hospitality brand across the world. IIHM is dedicated to its pursuit of excellence in teaching and placements. Real time experience is the key to success in hospitality and that makes the institute popular. In recent years, IIHM has been instrumental in organizing the Worlds biggest Culinary Olympiad Young Chef Olympiad, with participation of over 50 countries, a unique idea and initiative inviting young culinary talents across the world. It has MOU's with over 50 countries for student and faculty exchange bringing the best of education for its students from around the World.

The institute has bagged several prestigious awards in the past 24 years. The list includes the Best Education Brand Award from Economic Times consecutively in 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020. It was also featured in Forbes Magazine as Great Indian Institute and Great Place to Study consecutively in the year 2018 - 2019 and 2019 - 2020. IIHM was also awarded as one among the World's Greatest Brands & Leaders 2015-16 by URS International (IMEA - Process Reviewer PriceWaterhouseCoopers PL) and also received the Best Institute in Hospitality Education 2017 Award by Assocham from Dr. Mahendra Nath Pandey, Hon'ble Minister of State for HRD (Higher Education), Govt. of India.

