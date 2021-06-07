The Impetus Group donates medical equipment to strengthen the fight against Black Fungus

You would like to read
New Delhi [India], June 7 (ANI/PRNewswire): Furthering its resolve to help the society, (https://www.impetus.com)Impetus Technologies donated medical equipment for the treatment of Black Fungus (Mucormycosis) to the ENT department of M.Y Hospital, Indore on June 4, 2021.
The equipment included FHD Endoscopy Camera Set with USB recording, Digital Debrider & brushless German Micro Motor Combo Shaver Systems, and other accessories. It will ensure accurate nasal or ENT assessment and seamless penetration into the lumen for the necessary tissue or bone removal. This medical assistance is expected to save over 200 lives from the disease.
The equipment was handed over by Sanjeev Agrawal, Vice President - Operations & Human Empowerment Group, to the ENT department. "We ensure to provide aid that helps the people and community on-ground. We will continue to extend our best endeavors in the fight against diseases impacting people and society at large," added Sanjeev.
Dr Yamini Gupta, Professor and HOD ENT, Dr Sanjay Dixit, Dean, with other significant members from MGM Medical College Indore, expressed their gratitude towards the organization and Sanjeev for this noble assistance.
With a motto to #MakeADifference, the company has been regularly coming up with all possible ways to support its employees, families, and the society at large.
