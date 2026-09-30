VMPL Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 30: Ashar Group, a leading real estate developer in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), marks its 25th anniversary with the launch of 'The Journey of a Promise' a brand film that celebrates not just what the company has built, but the efforts of thousands of people who have helped build it. Rooted in the campaign 'The Journey of a Promise,' the film explores what it takes to turn a commitment into something real. From the first idea on a blueprint to the final turn of every owner's door handle , every stage is represented through the hands of the people who make it possible.

The campaign builds on Ashar Group's established 'Promises Delivered' philosophy, taking the idea a step further for its 25th year. It is also echoed in this brand manifesto and design philosophy. What began in 2001 with a team of just two and half, has grown into a diversified real estate organisation spanning residential, commercial, retail, education, IT parks and infrastructure. Today, Ashar Group has 12.5 million sq. ft. delivered and more than 17 million sq. ft. under development, with its developments serving 30,000+ residents, 200+ retail brands, 250+ corporate names, and 5,000+ students. With a growing presence across key locations in Mumbai and the wider MMR, Ashar Group's developments are shaping residential, commercial and social infrastructure across established and emerging growth corridors. Ashar Group brings together expertise across design, planning, execution, governance and customer engagement.

For Ajay Ashar, Chairman & Managing Director, Ashar Group, however, the significance of 25 years is ultimately about people and the belief that started it all. "Twenty-five years ago, I was not starting with a proven formula. I was starting with a belief and, more importantly, my father's belief in me. I still remember him telling me, 'Ajay, you will be able to do it, you just start.' We started with three or four people, and everything that followed had to be earned through hard work, sacrifice, discipline and resilience. Today, I don't see 25 years of just construction; I see 25 years of people taking responsibility for a promise. That is the real measure of our journey."

The campaign also reflects Ashar Group's transition into its next chapter, with the next generation bringing new perspectives to the organisation while building on the values established at its foundation. Speaking about the creative thought behind the film, Ayushi Ashar, Director, Ashar Group, said, "We deliberately chose not to make a film about buildings because buildings are a visible outcome. What interested us was everything that happened before that outcome the first idea, the drawing, the skill on site, the decisions, the partnerships and finally the trust of a customer. The hand became the most honest way to tell that story. For our 25th year, we wanted to acknowledge not just what Ashar has built, but the people who made it possible."

A worker preparing to begin, an architect shaping a plan, a craftsman bringing precision to the site, an executive building trust through partnership and a homeowner finally opening the door each gesture represents a different chapter in the journey of a promise. The decision to keep faces largely outside the frame is deliberate. The hands become a collective symbol for Ashar Group's wider ecosystem of architects, engineers, consultants, project teams, partners, on-ground workforce and customers. The film's warm sepia-gold palette adds a sense of heritage, while its cinematic treatment keeps the storytelling contemporary and intimate. The film also reflects the larger idea behind Ashar Group's 25-year milestone; a journey shaped by pride, passion and purpose, and sustained by the relationships built along the way. As the campaign communication states, while 25 years can change a skyline, what truly endures are the relationships that have grown and strengthened with Ashar Group. This includes customers, partners, landowners, teams and their families, with the campaign bringing this collective contribution together under the thought, "The Journey of a Promise."

As Ashar Group enters its next chapter, its 25th anniversary becomes more than a milestone. It becomes a celebration of the people, partnerships and perseverance that have carried one promise forward for a quarter of a century. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)