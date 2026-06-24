PRNewswire New Delhi [India], June 24: Away & Co, the luxury outbound brand of the Creative Travel Family of Brands, today announced the launch of The Away & Co KEY, our global hospitality access program offering guests privileged access to over 5,000 carefully curated luxury hotels and resorts worldwide. India's first 'by appointment' only luxury hotel access programme, with exclusive amenities and access across the world's most coveted hotels and resorts. Built as a natural extension of Away & Co's long-standing philosophy of designing authentic, meaningful journeys across the world, The Away & Co KEY has been introduced in response to evolving guest expectations around stand-alone elevated hospitality experiences, and seamless global access.

For years, Away & Co. has designed journeys around properties that offer more than luxury alone, hotels that reflect the character, culture, and emotional essence of a destination. From alpine wellness retreats and heritage palaces to design-led urban sanctuaries and island hideaways, authentic stays have always remained at the heart of the Away & Co experience. With The Away & Co KEY, the brand now transforms individual luxury hotel bookings into privileged travel experiences. Designed for discerning travellers, The Away & Co KEY brings together exceptional stays, exclusive privileges, and seamless global access through an extensive network of luxury hospitality partnerships. Guests gain access to preferential rates, exclusive amenities, and enhanced recognition typically associated with leading hotel loyalty programs without the need for points or status.

Through The Away & Co KEY, our guests can enjoy guaranteed upgrades at select properties, hotel credits, complimentary breakfasts, flexible check-in and check-out privileges, personalized welcome amenities, and VIP recognition across some of the world's finest luxury hotels. "This evolution has come as a direct result of demand from our guests," said Ruchi Kohli, Chief of the Experience of Away & Co. "For years, our guests have trusted us to curate journeys defined by authenticity, personalization, and meaningful hospitality. With The Away & Co KEY, we are extending the strength of our global relationships to unlock elevated privileges and preferential access for our guests across the world's leading luxury hotels. More than a hotel program, The Away & Co KEY is a gateway to elevated global hospitality."

The Away & Co KEY offers access to a wide spectrum of luxury hospitality experiences worldwide, allowing guests to stay with greater ease, recognition, and value wherever they travel. From guaranteed preferential rates to thoughtfully curated in-stay benefits, every element has been designed to make guests feel genuinely welcomed and recognized. Additionally, The Away & Co KEY is intentionally designed as a highly personalised hospitality offering available by appointment only through direct consultation with Away & Co's experience designers. Not openly accessible online, the program ensures that every recommendation, stay, and privilege is thoughtfully matched to each guest's individual travel style, preferences, and aspirations.

The Away & Co KEY further strengthens Away & Co's positioning as a modern luxury travel brand rooted in Tailored Journeys, Cultural Immersion, and meaningful hospitality experiences. By combining highly personalized travel design with global luxury hotel partnerships, Away & Co continues to redefine modern luxury travel for discerning Indian travellers. About Away & Co Away & Co is a part of the Creative Travel Family of Brands, India's largest and oldest family-owned luxury travel business since 1977. The brand curates highly personalized, tailor-made luxury travel experiences for discerning travellers, crafting immersive journeys that reflect each guest's unique aspirations. Away & Co caters to high-net-worth individuals, couples, families, and private groups seeking exclusivity, personalization, and meaningful experiences beyond conventional luxury travel.

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