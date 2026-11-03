PNN Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 3: The Leadership Federation successfully concluded the landmark 10th GCC Leadership Conclave in Hyderabad, marking a defining milestone in its journey of bringing together the leaders, decision-makers and innovators shaping the future of Global Capability Centres (GCCs). With 300 GCC leaders, representation from more than 600 companies and over 1,000 attendees, the Hyderabad edition emerged as the largest GCC Leadership Conclave ever organised by The Leadership Federation, reflecting the scale, influence and growing momentum of India's GCC ecosystem. The milestone edition convened senior GCC leaders, CXOs, enterprise decision-makers, technology leaders, transformation experts and ecosystem partners for strategic conversations, knowledge exchange, high-value networking and recognition. Discussions focused on the evolving role of GCCs as strategic enterprise hubs driving artificial intelligence, technology, engineering, innovation, digital transformation and global business value.

With ten editions now completed across Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mumbai and Pune, The Leadership Federation has steadily built a platform for meaningful engagement, collaboration and recognition across India's rapidly growing GCC community. A Landmark Edition with Distinguished Government Participation The 10th edition was honoured by the presence of Shri Seeram Sambasiva Rao, IAS, Special Secretary, Department of Electronics & Information Technology, Government of Kerala, as the Chief Guest. His presence brought an important government and policy perspective to conversations around India's emergence as a global destination for capability centres, technology leadership, innovation and enterprise transformation. The conclave also witnessed the participation of distinguished industry leaders, including:

- Rajesh Mani - Managing Director & Head of CFG India, Citizens Bank - Sandip Patnaik - Senior Managing Director, JLL India - Santanu Mitra - Managing Director, Country Head, DBS Bank India Limited Their participation added significant industry perspective to discussions around the evolution, scale and strategic importance of Global Capability Centres. Recognising Leadership and Excellence Across the GCC Ecosystem A major highlight of the conclave was the GCC Leadership Awards, recognising individuals and organisations for outstanding contributions across leadership, institution building, artificial intelligence, engineering, technology, transformation, operational excellence, workplace innovation, talent and enterprise impact. The awards reflected the breadth of India's GCC ecosystem and celebrated leaders and organisations helping redefine the role of capability centres within global enterprises.

GCC Leadership Awards - 10th Edition - GCC Leadership Excellence Award - Saurabh Bali - GCC Legacy Leadership Award - Ramaesh Rathinam - GCC Builder of the Year - Pankaj Sinha - AI-First GCC of the Year - Arcelor Mittal - GCC Institution Building & Transformation Excellence Award - Lokesh Kanniappan - AI Transformation Leader of the Year - Alok Diwakar - Technology Leadership Excellence Award - Suveka Tammireddy - Engineering Leadership Excellence Award - Subhadra Vadavalli - GCC Transformation of the Year - Silicon Labs - Engineering & R & D Excellence - Nanda Lakkaraju - GCC Infrastructure Partner of the Year - Regalia Business Parks - Engineering Transformation Excellence Award - Saikrishna Vayara

- Emerging GCC of the Year - Cohere Health - Enterprise Transformation & Digital Impact Award - Kusum Sharma - Technology Delivery & Operational Excellence Award - Suresh Kolisetty - AI Innovation & Enterprise Impact Award - Dr. Sonali Khanra - Technology Leader of the Year - Dr. Nupur Soni - AI-Ready Engineering Transformation Excellence Award - Madhavan Chidambaram - Excellence in Business Diversification & Strategic Growth - Malpani Group - Women Leader of the Year - Neha Samantaray - Enterprise Ownership Award - Sekhar Konidena - Emerging GCC Leader of the Year - Rajesh Kosuri - Global Financial Operations Leadership Excellence Award - Rupessh Goel - Integrated Workplace Execution Excellence Award 2026 - Ingenious Contractors India

- GCC Governance & Risk Leadership Excellence Award - Pradeep Kumar Gupta - People Leader of the Year - Vijaya Kadiyala - Distinguished GCC Visionary Leadership Award - Rajesh Mani - Distinguished GCC Advisory & Leadership Excellence Award - Santanu Mitra - Global Capability & Enterprise Impact Leadership Award - Anup Gaurav - Excellence in Technology & Data Leadership - Praveen Medisetti - Excellence in Global Technology Delivery & Innovation - Vishal Saroha - Excellence in Global Change & Transformation Leadership - Vivek Sahni - AI Driven Cloud Security Excellence Award - Techigent Technologies - Excellence in AI-Led Transformation for Pharma GCCs - CustomerInsights.AI - Excellence in GCC Workplace Design & Build - Zyeta

- Best AI-Powered US Healthcare RCM Platform - WeRrcm OPC Pvt Ltd - Strategic Business Operations & Transformation Leader of the Year - Ravi Chandra Putta - Strategic Real Estate Advisory & Market Access Award 2026 - Fieldmark Advisory - Excellence in Real Estate Leadership & Industry Contribution - Mohammad Ahmad CEO's Awards - Exceptional Contribution to the GCC Ecosystem - CEO's Award - Exceptional Contribution to GCC Ecosystem - Vaishali Wagle - CEO's Award - Exceptional Contribution to GCC Ecosystem - Srinivas Sampath - CEO's Award - Exceptional Contribution to GCC Ecosystem - Monica Pirgal - CEO's Award - Exceptional Contribution to GCC Ecosystem - Rajesh Puneyani

Award recipients and distinguished leaders at the 10th GCC Leadership Conclave, Hyderabad. Partners & Sponsors The landmark 10th edition was supported by leading organisations across real estate, technology, enterprise software, business services, AI, spend management and the wider GCC ecosystem. The Leadership Federation acknowledged the continued trust and support of its partners in building one of India's largest platforms for GCC leadership. - Gold Partner - Regalia Business Park by Hiranandani Group - CXO Dinner Partner - Malpani Group - Real Estate Division - GCC Scale & Growth Enabler - TMF Group - GCC Technology Infrastructure Partner - SHI (Locuz) - Spend Management Partner - Zaggle - Enterprise Software Innovation Partner - HCL Software

- Lanyard Partner - CustomerInsights.AI - AI CRM Partner - AI4process - Media Partner - The Sunny Shah Show - Branding Partners - Sonata Information Technology Limited, Yethi Consulting, Techigent Technologies, Nineleaps, Ingenious, Fieldmark Advisory, Acme Services, Sahasya Global Solutions, AFC Furniture Solutions, Hiringhood, MOURI Tech, SIEMON, ATNA.AI, Deltacubes, ANTINO, NeoSoft, ADP, Arya OmniTalks, Youkti and EZIT Club. Leadership Perspectives Sunny Shah, Founder & CEO, The Leadership Federation "Reaching our 10th GCC Leadership Conclave is a defining milestone in our journey. Over these ten editions, we have witnessed the GCC ecosystem evolve from largely service-oriented centres into strategic enterprise hubs driving innovation, technology, AI and global business transformation. Bringing together 300 GCC leaders, more than 600 companies and over 1,000 participants at this landmark edition demonstrates the strength of the community that has grown around this platform. Our vision has always been to create a credible environment where leaders exchange ideas, build meaningful relationships and recognise those shaping the future of the industry. The 10th edition is a celebration of that collective progress and an important foundation for what lies ahead."

Harsh Patel, Vice President - Sales, The Leadership Federation "The success of our 10th edition reflects the strength of the relationships we have built across the GCC ecosystem. Every edition brings together organisations, technology partners, service providers and senior decision-makers looking to connect, collaborate and explore new opportunities. We are grateful to our sponsors and partners for their continued confidence in the platform. Their support goes beyond participation; it creates an environment where meaningful business conversations and long-term partnerships can take shape. As the GCC landscape continues to expand, we see tremendous potential for this community to grow further." Imtiyaz Kungda, Chief Operating Officer, The Leadership Federation

"Delivering ten editions of the GCC Leadership Conclave has been a journey of continuous learning, planning and execution. Every edition brings its own scale, expectations and operational challenges, and delivering our largest conclave yet is a testament to the commitment of our team, the trust of our partners and the support of the GCC leadership community. Our focus has always been on creating a seamless and valuable experience for every delegate, speaker, award recipient and partner. The 10th edition is not merely about reaching a milestone; it strengthens the foundation for the next phase of our journey." Ten Editions. Four Cities. One Growing GCC Community.

The completion of the 10th edition represents an important chapter in The Leadership Federation's journey. Across ten editions spanning Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mumbai and Pune, the GCC Leadership Conclave has continued to convene GCC leaders, CXOs, policymakers, technology executives, innovators and enterprise partners around conversations shaping the future of global business. As GCCs take on increasingly strategic responsibilities within global organisations, The Leadership Federation remains committed to creating platforms where leadership perspectives are exchanged, meaningful relationships are built, strategic collaborations are enabled and excellence is recognised. The landmark Hyderabad edition was more than the completion of ten conclaves. It reflected the growing scale, ambition and influence of India's GCC leadership community and marked the beginning of the next chapter in The Leadership Federation's journey.

About The Leadership Federation The Leadership Federation is a leadership and business networking platform bringing together GCC leaders, CXOs, policymakers, enterprise decision-makers and ecosystem partners through leadership conclaves, sector-focused summits, CXO round tables and recognition platforms. Its initiatives are designed to foster strategic conversations, meaningful connections, knowledge exchange, leadership recognition and collaboration across business ecosystems. Website: https://theleadershipfederation.com/ GCC Leadership Conclave: https://gcc.theleadershipfederation.com/hyd Media Contact The Leadership Federation Email: hello@theleadershipfederation.com Website: https://theleadershipfederation.com/ (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)