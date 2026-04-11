PNN

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 11: The Leadership Federation successfully concluded its flagship leadership gathering on 7th & 8th April 2026 in Bengaluru, bringing together some of the most influential GCC leaders, AI strategists, and enterprise decision-makers shaping the future of global organizations.

At a time when enterprises are rapidly integrating Artificial Intelligence, digital transformation, and global capability models, the platform enabled powerful conversations on how organizations are redefining scale, innovation, and competitive advantage.

The event witnessed strong participation from senior leaders across industries, creating a dynamic environment for strategic exchange, collaboration, and forward-looking dialogue.

Where GCC Meets AI-Led Enterprise Transformation

The two-day platform focused on the intersection of Global Capability Centers and AI-driven enterprise evolution, highlighting how GCCs are emerging as innovation nerve centers for global organizations.