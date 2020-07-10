The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts voted as the World's Best Hotel Brand by Travel + Leisure, USA, Readers' Award Survey 2020

The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts have been voted the World's Best Hotel Brand by Travel + Leisure, USA World's Best Awards Survey, 2020.

Owned by Brookfield Asset Management, The Leela hospitality brand is the epitome of true Indian hospitality imbued with a distinct aesthetic that celebrates the country's art, cuisine, and artisanal craft and is rooted in its offering of India's rich heritage to the world.

This accolade is recognition of the brand's consistency in pursuing excellence and an affirmation of its commitment towards curating authentic luxury experiences with the graciousness of Indian hospitality.

In the same survey, The Leela Palace Udaipur gained top honours as the #1 Resort in India and The Leela Palace New Delhi has bagged #2 City Hotel in Asia. Both hotels have been recognized for their unique location, exquisite architecture, and personalized experiences that connect guests with the city's rich cultural heritage.

Travel + Leisure USA World's Best Award Survey is a renowned benchmark of excellence for travel and hospitality companies globally. It honours the finest travel experiences in the world selected by Travel + Leisure's global readership of discerning travellers.

Readers rate their experiences and evaluate hotels across the world on characteristics such as rooms, location, service, cuisine, and value.

"We are thrilled to receive this coveted accolade from readers of Travel + Leisure, USA. This is a commendable achievement and a tribute to the commitment of our teams and associates who dedicate themselves to delivering a world-class luxury experience and strive to make every guest stay a memorable one," said Anuraag Bhatnagar, Chief Operating Officer, The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts.

"I am extremely grateful to the readers of Travel + Leisure USA and dedicate this award to our teams for their hard work and dedication," added Anuraag.

"Being recognized as 'The World's Best Hotel Brand' is a tremendous distinction for The Leela hospitality business. Congratulations to The Leela Team and to the legacy of Late Captain Nair, the founder of The Leela business," said Ankur Gupta, Managing Partner, Head of India Real Estate, Brookfield Asset Management.

"This award is also proof of the global recognition that Indian hospitality enjoys, and the limitless potential of the travel and tourism industry in India. We are excited about the future and remain committed to growing The Leela hospitality business both domestically and abroad while retaining its authentic Indian offering," added Ankur.

