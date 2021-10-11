The Man with the Golden Arm: Neeraj Chopra Visits Elpro International School

You would like to read
- Surat's Alliance Group to honour Olympic Star Gold Medalist Neeraj Chopra
- Racing Wonder Woman Yuliana Grasman uses her voice to raise awareness about road safety
- Udgam School and Zebar School appoints Swimmer Maana Patel as brand ambassador for the #Vaccination4Education Campaign
- ADROSONIC carves out Quality Model Office, makes in-house war horse Neeraj its head
- Bajaj Group appoints Neeraj Jha as Group President and Chief Communications Officer
Pune (Maharashtra) [India], October 11 (ANI/NewsVoir): Elpro International School was abuzz with excitement on the 10th of October, 2021 by the presence of the man with the golden arm. Neeraj Chopra, India's first track and field Olympic Gold medalist was hosted by EIS, Chinchwad in the grandest way.
Director-Principal, Dr. Amrita Vohra felicitated the young champion and welcomed him to EIS. Students' excitement reached its peak as the man of the hour walked in, by warmly greeting everyone in his heroic demeanor. The school auditorium soon came to life as Chopra took to the stage.
In an interactive event titled "In Conversation with Neeraj Chopra", he gracefully shared his experiences from his golden moment, along with words of wisdom and hardships with students. In his addressal, he emphasized on the importance of balancing academics and encouraged students not only to excel in sports, but to always follow the chosen path with action and determination. "Patience and Discipline are the two most important virtues for success," he said. He further added, "One should always listen to their heart's calling and it is important to follow it. Parents should also extend support to their children and allow them to pursue their choice of sport."
In between moments of fun and enthusiasm, Chopra was ushered to the Sports Arena of EIS. As everyone cheered around him, in a remarkable moment, he gladly took a javelin, a spear, and demonstrated an incredible throw, much to the delight of the students. His stride was effortless that left everyone in an awe-inspiring state. He also took a moment to autograph the javelin and present it to the Sports Captain of Elpro International School, Shrishti Singh who herself is a National level Javelin thrower.
Dr. Amrita Vohra, Director Principal of Elpro International School said, "The victorious Javelin Thrower of Tokyo Olympics 2020, Neeraj Chopra has left a deep impression upon the youth of the entire nation. It was a moment of glory for all my students to be able to have a live and interactive session with a luminous sports personality and hear him share his journey, challenges and successes. A heartfelt interaction with Neeraj has not only inspired all of them but have given them unmatched happiness. At Elpro, we strive to positively impact the aspiring young minds of our students to let them follow their passion wholeheartedly. EIS hopes that Neeraj Chopra's historic Olympic win would set the path towards glory for future generations to come."
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor