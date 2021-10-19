The most loved senior living community -- Primus Senior Living -- is now in Chennai

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 19 (ANI/PRNewswire): Seniors need more than just physical safety. When people reach what is considered 'retirement age', there is a stark difference in how they are treated. Their lives are under the scanner for risks such as a fall or perhaps their days are loaded with conversation around doctors and treatments. But what most people fail to recognise is that retirement from work isn't retirement from life. All seniors want independence and socialisation while also feeling safe.

After the roaring success of Primus Senior Living in Bangalore, Primus is all set to bring a life of convenience to Chennai. To offer a unique proposition to seniors in Chennai, Primus Senior Living has collaborated with -- BSCPL -- who have been in this industry for 48 years. BSCPL Infrastructure is involved in a range of projects and has won the Times Business Awards 2020 for BEST QUALITY CONSTRUCTION.

They are one of the most reputed names in Chennai and have an amazing track record of successful infrastructure projects. The new project -- Primus Zion -- is one among the 13 towers at Bollineni Zion. This gated community is a luxury lifestyle apartment community crafted for comfort. It is situated in the prime location of Chennai, which is Shollinganallur, OMR. One will find reputed multispeciality hospitals, top educational institutions, and commercial zones nearby.

Over the last decade, Primus Senior Living has created a name for itself as a leader in providing seniors a comfortable and carefree life with a wide range of services and thoughtfully designed luxurious spaces. These homes are designed around the seniors' needs ranging from intelligent home designs to nutritious meals and accessible healthcare to an in-house event management team. Everything at Primus Senior Living is well-thought-out.

Primus Bollineni Zion, a plush condominium complex, has a 82,000 sq. ft. clubhouse, which includes a gym, steam room, yoga studio, library, and a lot more. A proposed KIMS multispeciality hospital along with a school is also located within the campus premises. This luxurious gated community also has a 1.5 lakh sq. ft. retail mall, which has a poly-clinic, pharmacy, ATM, coffee shop, among the others. Primus Senior Living also provides bespoke services such as 24*7 medical care, housekeeping, nutritional meals, concierge services, and life enrichment services.

Chandrashekar, a resident of Primus Reflection says she doesn't have to contact different people for various requirements. Just one call and everything is taken care of.

Another senior resident, Mr Muralidharan says, after moving into Primus Senior Living property, he now lives a stress-free life. He is free from all household chores and now has time to get back to reading, which he didn't have time for before.

The team at Primus Senior Living ensures that seniors are entertained by organizing a ton of different activities and celebrations. These curated experiences are important for seniors so that they can make the most of their retirement years. At Primus, there are zero worries and a whole lot of fun. Primus is excited about expanding its horizons.

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)