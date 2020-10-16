The Mouth and Foot Painting Artists Association (MFPA) share a special message on Global Handwashing Day

The annual Global Handwashing Day is unique in many ways this year. With the unprecedented situation arising due to the pandemic, hand hygiene has witnessed a significant increase in awareness and practise.

However, with the unlock and easing of restrictions, many have relaxed their approach towards preventive hygiene and become a bit complacent about washing hands.

The Mouth and Foot Painting Artists Association (MFPA) in collaboration with Savlon Swasth India begin a handwashing movement with #NoHandUnwashed.

Hand hygiene is regarded as one of the most important elements to prevent the spread of infection. #NoHandUnwashed reiterates the significance and acknowledges that hygiene is non-discriminatory.

MFPA, India with Savlon Swasth India Mission, celebrates this year's global theme of hand hygiene for all in a unique and inspiring collaboration.

Swapna Augustine, a celebrated foot artist of MFPA, India presents a thought-provoking perspective to unveil the #NoHandUnwashed movement. As the protagonist, Augustine delivers a powerful and inspiring message. Being differently-abled doesn't constraint an artist from practicing good hand-hygiene and a glimpse through her everyday life reinforces the same.

The film evokes an emotional response to the simple appeal to imbibe and make washing hands a habit.

Watch the film here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Rl5Nb3wcgVU & feature=youtu.be

This partnership is a step forward in reiterating the culture of hand hygiene for a healthier nation and augments the core belief of Savlon Swasth India Mission to continue encouraging behavioural change towards washing hands.

Ten celebrated mouth and foot artists across India are creating their unique interpretation of the #NoHandUnwashed movement and this will be showcased on social platforms beginning the October 15th.

Savlon Swasth India is supporting the artists' collective and also contributing towards MFPA, India's artist training foundation with resources.

"This is a first and we are happy that we have collaborated with a committed programme like Savlon Swasth India Mission to share a different perspective this Global Handwashing Day. MFPA community of artists are united with the rest of the world in this fight against the pandemic and encourage everyone to make washing hands an irreplaceable habit. This beautifully expressed film, underlines the importance of washing hands for all," said Bobby Thomas, Country head of MFPA, India on this unique approach to encourage the habit of washing hands.

"The artists at MFPA are incredibly talented and this collaboration strengthens Savlon Swasth India's mission to educate, encourage and inspire behavioural change towards washing hands. Be it creating the globally recognized healthy hands chalk sticks to encourage a habit of washing hands in children or introducing the first-ever Braille enabled packs to ensure ease of access, Savlon Swasth India is committed to building an equitable world. #NoHandUnwashed continues this inclusive and supportive journey to make hand hygiene a priority for all," added Sameer Satpathy, Divisional Chief Executive, Personal Care Products Business, ITC Limited.

Mouth & Foot Artists Association (MFPA)

The MFPA is an international association of disabled artists, who due to a disability to their hands, create art with their mouth or feet. With over 800 artists across 74 countries, the association serves as a platform to provide its members with a unique opportunity to earn an independent, honest, and secure livelihood through the sale of their artwork. For more information, you can visit https://imfpa.org/

Savlon Swasth India Mission:

The Savlon Swasth India Mission programme by ITC has been a front runner in driving behavioural change towards handwashing and hygiene since its inception in 2016. It has reached over 15,000 schools in 82 cities and nearly 5.6 million children with its innovative outreach. The ongoing program has delivered measurable success in effectiveness to help inculcate hand hygiene habits in primary school children. With innovation in design and communication at its core, ITC Savlon has initiated numerous initiatives over the years like the Savlon Healthy Hands Chalk Sticks and Savlon ID Guard to educate and encourage hand hygiene.

