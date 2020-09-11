JUST IN
The new BMW G 310 R and BMW G 310 GS at just Rs 4,500 per month

ANI Press Release  |  Gurugram (Haryana) [India]  

The new BMW G 310 R and BMW G 310 GS at just Rs 4,500 per month

To welcome bike enthusiasts into the BMW Motorrad world, BMW India Financial Services has designed customized and flexible financial solutions.

The new BMW G 310 R and BMW G 310 GS can now be pre-booked at an irresistible offer. Customers will be able to own their new dream bikes at EMIs starting at just Rs 4,500. (*Calculation for a loan under the BMW Bullet Plan). Customers can get their loans pre-approved before the launch at an attractive interest rate.

Pre-launch bookings are open at all BMW Motorrad India dealerships as well as the official website www.bmw-motorrad.in. Ex-showroom prices of the new motorcycles will be announced at the launch.

Internet: www.bmw-motorrad.in

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BMWMotorradIN/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/BMWMotorrad_IN

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCz9St6Kvq2uk-BbaWV15mA

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/bmwmotorrad_IN

#MakeLifeARide #BMWMotorrad #It'sBack #310R #310GS

