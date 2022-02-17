The new BMW X3 now available in diesel variant

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], February 17 (ANI/BusinessWire India): The new BMW X3 has been launched in a diesel variant in India today. Introduced as Luxury Edition, the new BMW X3 xDrive20d is locally produced at BMW group plant Chennai.

It is available at dealership from today onwards in addition to the two existing petrol variants.

Refreshed design and driving performance make BMW X3 a luxurious and practical car that is agile on and off-road. Thanks to the unrivalled BMW TwinPower Turbo technology, the diesel engines meld maximum power with exemplary efficiency and offer spontaneous responsiveness even at low engine speeds.

The two-litre four-cylinder diesel engine of the BMW X3 xDrive20d produces an output of 140 kw/ 190 hp and maximum torque of 400 Nm at 1,750 - 2,500 rpm. The car accelerates from 0 -100 km / hr in just 7.9 seconds with top speed of 213 km/h.

The car is available at an attractive introductory price (ex-showroom) as follows -

BMW X3 xDrive20d Luxury Edition : INR 65,50,000

*Price prevailing at the time of invoicing will be applicable. Ex-showroom prices inclusive of GST (incl. compensation cess) as applicable but excludes Road Tax, Tax Collected at Source (TCS), RTO statutory taxes/fees, other local tax cess levies and insurance. Price and options are subject to change without prior notice.

For further information, please contact the local authorised BMW Dealer. The new BMW X3 is available in the following metallic paintworks: Mineral White, Phytonic Blue, Brooklyn Grey, Sophisto Grey, Black Sapphire and Carbon Black.

The new BMW X3 features Sensatec Perforated Upholstery as standard with the following combinations - Canberra Beige and Cognac.

BMW Service Inclusive and BMW Service Inclusive Plus are optionally available with the BMW X3. These service packages cover Condition Based Service (CBS) and maintenance work with a choice of plans from 3 yrs / 40,000 kms to 10 yrs / 2,00,000 kms and start at an attractive pricing of INR 1.53 per km. The BMW X3 also comes with optional BMW Repair Inclusive that extends warranty benefits from third year of operation to maximum sixth year, after the completion of the standard two-year warranty period. Together, these packages provide complete peace of mind and freedom to enjoy unlimited driving pleasure.

BMW India Financial Services offers an attractive BMW 360@ financial plan with 'drive away monthly price' of INR 79,999/-, assured buyback of up to 60% and flexible end of term options. Customized financial solutions can be further designed as per individual requirements.

