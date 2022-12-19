SPONSORED CONTENT
The New Category of FMCG: Estuary is complimenting the Blending Water industry

December 19, 2022 14:00 IST | ANI Press Release
New Delhi [India], December 19 (ANI/PNN): For the second year in a row, Estuary has been awarded the title of '(https://estuaryworld.com) Official Blending Water' by the Scottish Whisky Awards. An annual event that brings together the best distilleries and brands in all of Scotland.

Connoisseurs from around the world make their way to Scotland to attend the grand awards dinner where flights of competing drams are served matched with a curated menu. All the products were served with Estuary Blending Water to open up their flavour profile. And allow the guest to explore the full range of their award-winning flavours.

This year, over 160 products are competing for the top honour within their class. With 49 of the world's foremost experts gathering to form the judging panel. The top three performers in each category will be celebrated at the annual black-tie ceremony which takes place on 30 November 2022 at the EICC in Edinburgh.

Estuary also has the rare honour of awarding the popular 'Blended Malt' category. And will be cheering on the eight brands competing to become the next big thing in the global whisky landscape. For more details visit (https://estuaryworld.com)

