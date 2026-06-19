VMPL

New Delhi [India], June 19: Summer's sweetest arrival is finally here. Fresh Northwest cherries from the Pacific Northwest region of the USA have arrived in India, bringing consumers the flavour and freshness that make this fruit one of the most eagerly anticipated highlights of the season.

Recognized for their deep red colour, juicy texture, and naturally sweet taste, US Northwest cherries offer nutritional benefits. They contain antioxidants and other beneficial nutrients, making them a delicious addition to a balanced diet.

Whether enjoyed as a refreshing snack, packed into lunchboxes, shared with family and friends, or added to smoothies, desserts, and seasonal recipes, US Northwest cherries bring a burst of flavour to every occasion. Their versatility makes them a delightful part of summer.