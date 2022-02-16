The Open Group Launches the INITIATE Work Group

Bangalore (Karnataka ) [India], February 16 (ANI/BusinessWire India): The Open Group, the vendor-neutral technology consortium, today announced the formation of the INITIATE Work Group, a Work Group of The Open Group.

The INITIATE Work Group is focused on integrating Enterprise Architecture (EA) as a subject into academia, and enabling institutions to design, develop, and deliver courses on EA based on the TOGAF® standard, a standard of The Open Group, at graduate and post-graduate levels.

The INITIATE program aims to:

-Design, develop and deliver an industry-relevant course curriculum for academic consumption by the India market

-Provide a platform for industry and academia to collaborate and further the discipline through projects and applied research in India

-Encourage students to pursue a career in architecture

-Enable capacity-building activities to raise the overall maturity of architecture practices and digital transformation

-Enrich the curriculum and teaching resources by documenting field-tested knowledge and experience

To achieve these objectives, the Work Group interacts closely with various stakeholders that include industry, academia, government and regulatory entities, faculty members, and subject matter experts.

"It has become very important to include Enterprise Architecture in a management curriculum, especially for students who want to understand how technology can enable and enhance business. EA provides a structured approach for digital transformation. Including EA in the Information Management curriculum at our institute helped the students understand the EA process, stages and terminology and gave them an edge above others - initially, during interviews with recruiters and later with their work teams in their jobs," said Aditi S. Divatia, Associate Professor Information Management and Associate Program Head PGDM, S.P Jain Institute of Management and Research. "The INITIATE program is the perfect platform to achieve this. It will bring about the right combination of resources from industry and academia to prepare the students for a successful career in architecture, tech management, and consulting."

"As all the EA dimensions are at an unprecedented amalgamation of change ("Business digital disruptions, Polyglot of Technologies fuelled by cloud adoption, exponential growth of data and contextual intelligent apps - centred around the user "), the time is right for EA to transform itself and be a torchbearer in transcending these change waves for NextGen Enterprises; We, the INTIATE Work Group, are excited to be part of shaping this endeavour," commented Sridhar PV, Chief Architect, Global Enterprise Architecture Practice, Wipro.

"India is experiencing an unprecedented acceleration towards digital. Current organizations are transforming themselves to stay relevant, even as new and nimble ones are cropping up every day and rewriting the rules of the game. Digital change is an imperative driving the demand for trained specialized talent with the knowledge and ability to make this happen. Enterprise architects are central to this change. The mission of the INITIATE program is to bring together experienced enterprise architects and academic institutions to collaborate and create an ecosystem with contemporary and industry-relevant content developed and curated by high-caliber enterprise architects from our global community of members, and further the profession," stated Dr PallabSaha, General Manager, The Open Group India.

INITIATE is a Work Group of The Open Group and is open to participation from all Members of The Open Group. Members from the following organizations currently involved in the Work Group activities include: Deloitte Consulting, DXC Technology, HCL Technologies, IBM, KPMG, L & T Infotech, National Institute for Smart Government, SP Jain Institute of Management and Research, TCS, and Wipro Technologies. Membership is growing.

Information about the INITIATE Work Group and membership can be found here (https://www.opengroup.org/initiate-work-group)

