The Open Group OSDU™ Forum launches the OSDU Data Platform Mercury Release

San Francisco (California) [United States], March 24 (ANI/News Voir): The Open Group, the vendor-neutral technology consortium, today announced the OSDU Data Platform Mercury Release. Developed by The Open Group OSDU™ Forum, the OSDU Data Platform is an Open Source, standards-based, and technology-agnostic data platform for the energy industry that stimulates innovation industrializes data management and reduces time to market for new solutions.

The OSDU Data Platform will provide overtime access to a vast portfolio of open and proven vendor-developed applications from a broad range of energy sources. By accessing this ecosystem, developers no longer have to develop and maintain the monolithic architecture needed to deliver unique value-add services. Now, with a single set of well-defined and industry-specific APIs, organizations can easily accelerate platform design and develop proprietary applications on top of the OSDU Data Platform.

With an Open Source approach, any company - from established corporations to start-up challenger companies - can contribute new features to the platform, supporting a variety of business workflows. All work is validated by the OSDU Program Management Committee (PMC) to ensure it is aligned with the overall direction of the Forum.

With a single view of industry data, the OSDU Data Platform can be harnessed for innovative business applications. The Mercury Release of the OSDU Data Platform is now available to Operators and Software Developers who want to:

* Liberate data from traditional silos and make all data discoverable and usable in a single data platform

* Enable new integrated exploration and development workflows that reduce overall cycle time

* Take advantage of emerging digital solutions to provide scalability and accelerate decision making

Steve Nunn, President, and CEO of The Open Group, commented, "The OSDU Data Platform Mercury Release represents an important achievement by the OSDU Forum in a very short space of time.

Established in 2018, the OSDU Forum has accumulated over 185 Member organizations who are collaborating together to accelerate innovation and reduce costs in the energy sector. With a standard data platform, energy companies will be able to drive innovation by integrating digital technologies and utilizing open standards for better decision-making. Looking ahead, this will be imperative to meet the world's increasing energy demands while reducing greenhouse gas emissions."

Johan Krebbers, GM Emerging Digital Technologies/VP IT Innovation, Shell, commented, "At the heart of most energy companies' strategies is embracing the transformational technologies taking us forward in today's digital era. This makes the need for a common architectural design clear, one that underpins how our industry works with its data."

David Eyton, EVP Innovation and Engineering, bp, commented, "Data is at the heart of bp's transformation into an integrated energy company. We believe that the future of the energy industry will be data-driven and dependent on its ability to manage data in a manner that promotes data sharing with partners, innovation through data science, and rapid decision-making throughout the lifecycle of the energy value chains. Being a founding member of the OSDU, bp has had an opportunity to be part of an organisation that is fundamentally changing the data landscape for our industry. By integrating energy organisations, cloud services providers and software vendors the OSDU is providing an opportunity for collaboration that will be beneficial for all involved. We are very excited about the release of OSDU Mercury and look forward to expanding this approach into engineering, emissions, and new energy."

The Open Group OSDUTM Forum enables the Energy industry to develop transformational technology to support the world's changing Energy needs. The OSDU Forum is available to all energy stakeholders including application developers, service operators, technology providers, software companies, academia, and more.

The Open Group is a global consortium that enables the achievement of business objectives through technology standards. Our diverse membership of more than 800 organizations includes customers, systems and solutions suppliers, tool vendors, integrators, academics, and consultants across multiple industries.

