The Penang Convention & Exhibition Bureau of Malaysia conducts Roadshow in Mumbai

Mumbai [India], March 21 (ANI/PNN): The Penang Convention & Exhibition Bureau (PCEB) recently held its 5th Annual Penang Roadshow in Mumbai to attract MICE tourists from the region.
In line with its mission to incubate the growth of Business Events in Penang, PCEB serves as Penang's focal point for the coordination of all Business Events activities, providing expert assistance to organisations and Business Events planners at every step of the planning.
This year's virtual event included 24 registered Malaysian exhibitors, and the event attracted over 500 buyers and trade visitors in total. In the build-up to the event, educational seminars with industry professionals were also held electronically. PCEB also announced its new global marketing campaign, 'BElong in Penang'.
With international borders opening up soon, Malaysia looks forward to welcoming Indian tourists across sectors. PCEB's industry experts work hand-in-hand with professional service providers and world-class hotels, convention centres and unique venues to ensure the smoothness and success of each event organized. PCEB's goal is to enhance our Business Events clients' experience and, at the same time to expand the beneficial economic impact of local MICE businesses.
