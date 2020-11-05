The Postcard Hotel wins Asia's leading luxury hotel at World Travel Awards

New Delhi [India], November 5 (ANI/NewsVoir): The latest entrant in the Indian luxury hotel space, The Postcard Hotel walks away with multiple honours at The World Travel Awards, 2020.

The Postcard Dewa, Thimphu has been voted as 'Asia's Leading Luxury Boutique Hotel' and 'Bhutan's Leading Boutique Hotel', The Postcard Cuelim, South Goa has been voted as 'India's Leading Boutique Hotel' and 'Goa's Leading Boutique Hotel' and The Postcard Velha, Old Goa has been voted as 'India's Best Wellness Retreat'. In just a year of being operational, the brand has managed to make a mark for itself amongst the top luxury hotels in Asia.

Kapil Chopra and a team of experienced hospitality professionals founded The Postcard Hotel with a vision to open experiential luxury hotels in unique destinations. The immersive hospitality and its unconventional and fluid nature is what truly sets the brand apart.

No set breakfast hours, personalised exclusive dining, cocktails on arrival and the flexibility of anytime check-in and check-out are some of the unique offerings that have contributed to the vast recognition and appreciation of the brand.

"Evolving rapidly and staying positive in this new environment was the need of the hour. While our hotels continued to provide the highest levels of service and genuine care for our guests, enhancing the procedures and protocols for safety of our guests and team became our priority. Additionally, to ensure that they feel safe and reassured, The One Key Hotel was introduced," said Chopra.

The 'One Key' access is a unique service that allows guests to book the entire hotel for themselves, during which the property is completely closed off to non-residential guests with a complete sanitisation of the premises including the pool prior to arrival.

The boutique nature of The Postcard properties and their polished safety and service standards is what contributed to their success post-opening after the nationwide lockdown this year. With limited inventory and plenty of outdoor spaces, social distancing is naturally inbuilt in the way the hotels are designed, with enough space for each guest to feel secluded and enjoy their own private experiences.

This has led to possibly the biggest success story globally for any brand with revenue for the current year already exceeding last year's - buoyed by an increased occupancy and high average room rates.

Each hotel by The Postcard offers unique experiences that are true to its surroundings, giving guests a sense of the neighbourhood and the destination in a way never seen before. The Postcard Cuelim, is a 350 year old restored estate located in South Goa. This six room hotel overlooking 3500 acres of lush green paddy fields seamlessly blends in with Goa's rich culture and tropical radiance, providing the experience of seclusion and disconnect.

The Postcard Dewa, Thimphu is nestled in a forest on the outskirts of Bhutan's capital city. The newly built hotel with 15 suites and a minimum room size of 995 square feet is located with a spectacular hilltop view of the Thimphu valley and surrounding forests. Just a 20-minute drive from Thimphu city's sights and sounds, the hotel aims to provide a sense of splendid seclusion.

As the only carbon negative country in the world, 72 per cent of Bhutan is forest covered, and The Postcard is a perfect base from which one can explore the magnificent landscape and culture of Bhutan.

The Postcard Hotel is committed to opening a multitude of new hotels in hidden holiday destinations across India and the globe. The Postcard, Gir Wildlife Sanctuary, The Postcard on the Arabian Sea, Karnataka and The Postcard in the Himalayas, Mashobra are expected to open first amongst their planned openings in 2021. "Travellers today are receptive and eager.

They're not simply satisfied with stunning sceneries, but also want to expand their cultural knowledge and grow as individuals- Gir provides the option of a great wildlife experience and an opportunity to sight the majestic Lion," said Kapil Chopra, Founder and CEO, The Postcard Hotel.

"Untouched locations that allow people to get away from their urban lifestyles and reconnect with nature is what the affluent traveller is looking for. For those wanting a coastal experience that is slightly off the beaten track, the Maravanthe coast in Karnataka is one of the most picturesque coastal stretches in India. As Indian travellers start looking for new domestic destinations, the more pristine areas in the Himalayas will also come into vogue. I see Mashobra having the benefit of easy accessibility and close proximity to Shimla, along with the sense of being cut off from the crowds," he added.

Kapil Chopra along with a team of luxury hoteliers founded The Postcard Hotel on a mission to create extraordinary experiences for discerning travellers. Launched in December 2018, The Postcard Hotel is a bold and ambitious brand committed to creating new rules and setting new standards in experiential luxury. It launched in Goa and successfully operates 3 resorts in the destination - The Postcard Moira,

The Postcard Velha and The Postcard Cuelim. In the beginning of 2020, the brand marked its international presence in Bhutan and Sri Lanka - The Postcard Dewa, Thimphu and The Postcard Galle respectively. The brand is resolute in its dedication to crafting stunningly designed hotels, preserving local authenticity from design to cuisine, all the while offering impeccable service in 50 intimate hotels in 5 years.

