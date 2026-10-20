PNN New Delhi [India], October 20: AARVIHA CREATIONS is all set to create a new cinematic world that brings together Indian mythology, mysterious secrets, and futuristic technology. As the production house's first film, 'The Prompt War - Rise of Mahaveer' was announced on the occasion of Dussehra. The title poster released on this special occasion has already created strong curiosity about the film's world and concept. The film aims to give audiences a completely new experience through a story world built around Artificial Intelligence (AI). Without revealing any major details about the story, the first poster has opened the door to several questions and theories about the film's unique concept.

The subtitle 'Rise of Mahaveer' has further increased curiosity about the film's key character and the mystery behind him. Produced under the leadership of Naresh Goud, the film is directed by debutant filmmaker Prasanna Kothvala and G.C. Sekhar is making his debut as the music director. With young talent, a fresh and innovative story, and the use of AI technology, the film is being created on a grand scale. The team is planning to release the movie worldwide in Summer 2027. The film is planned to release in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada. It is also reported to be made in a 3D version.

The film combines mythology and mystery with a futuristic world. What kind of stunning visual experience 'The Prompt War - Rise of Mahaveer' will bring to the big screen is something audiences will have to wait and see as more details are revealed. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)